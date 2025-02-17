February 17, 2025

It’s official: The United States is no longer seen as the world’s greatest ally, greatest democracy or the beacon of stability the Statue of Liberty signified to generations of immigrants and citizens. Years of political turmoil, increasing authoritarian rhetoric, and a conspiratorial distrust in democratic institutions have eroded the country’s global standing. Allies are questioning America’s reliability, as shifting foreign policies — the US and Russia negotiating a ceasefire without Ukraine? — and isolationist tendencies make long-term commitments uncertain. The erosion of civil liberties, attacks on the press, and deep political polarization have further damaged our reputation as a model democracy. Meanwhile, other nations are stepping in to fill the leadership vacuum, reshaping global power dynamics in ways that may leave the U.S. sidelined in critical geopolitical decisions and left behind as a World Power; After VP Vance’s disappointing speech to attendees of the Munich Security Conference, many European countries are already plotting for a future without the US. England is among them, pledging support to Ukraine in a way that no one saw coming; A Silicon insider explains exactly what Elon Musk is doing and what’s in store for the US government; Dealerships are worried. Have we reached “peak truck”?; and Ever wish you had jotted down Aunt Juana’s enchilada casserole recipe, or better yet, watched her make it? Now, you can do both in a new family app. Go beyond the headlines…

