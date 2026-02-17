February 17, 2026

The Environmental Protection Agency’s recent move to discount the role of greenhouse gases may sound like an obscure regulatory shift, but it sets the tone for a much larger question we are all going to have to face sooner than later. What happens when governments choose to look away from climate risk, even as the physical and economic consequences become harder to ignore? That question is now colliding with a stark warning from Europe, where top scientific advisers are telling leaders to start planning for a future shaped by catastrophic global warming, not as a distant possibility, but as an operating assumption.

While the Environmental Protection Agency is signaling a retreat from treating greenhouse gases as an urgent threat, Europe is moving in the opposite direction. Scientific advisers to the European Union are urging policymakers to prepare for a continent that is roughly 4 degrees Celsius hotter by the end of the century. That level of warming would blow past the goals of the Paris climate agreement and fundamentally reshape economies, infrastructure, and daily life. Tens of thousands of Europeans have already died in recent heat waves, floods, and climate fueled disasters. Repair costs now average tens of billions of euros every year, and those numbers are climbing.

The contrast between these two approaches matters deeply for the United States. Climate change does not respect borders, and neither do its economic consequences. When regulators downplay greenhouse gases, it may temporarily ease pressure on certain industries, but it also delays preparation for risks that are already materializing. Floods, droughts, extreme heat, and insurance withdrawals are no longer theoretical. They are affecting housing markets, food prices, labor productivity, and public budgets right now.

European advisers are blunt about the problem. They argue that mitigation, meaning cutting emissions, is no longer enough on its own. Adaptation must become a central pillar of policy. That means planning infrastructure for extreme heat, redesigning water systems for scarcity, rethinking agriculture, and budgeting for climate disasters as a permanent feature of the economy. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, even at lower levels of warming, large parts of southern Europe face chronic water stress. At higher levels, some regions may simply become unlivable or economically nonviable.

The United States faces parallel risks. Rising temperatures already strain power grids, reduce worker productivity, and drive up health care costs. Coastal flooding threatens trillions of dollars in property. Insurance markets are pulling back, leaving homeowners exposed. When federal agencies signal that greenhouse gases deserve less scrutiny, it raises a troubling question about whether the country is preparing for the future economy we are likely to have, rather than the one we wish would persist.

There is also a broader economic confidence issue at play. Markets, insurers, and businesses rely on clear signals about long term risk. When climate threats are minimized at the policy level, uncertainty grows elsewhere. Companies struggle to plan investments. Communities delay adaptation projects. Households face higher costs when disasters strike without adequate preparation. Over time, this uncertainty can sap growth, raise borrowing costs, and widen inequality as those with resources adapt privately while others are left exposed.

Europe’s advisers warn that fragmented, inconsistent planning makes climate risks harder to manage and more expensive to address. That lesson applies just as strongly in the United States. Ignoring greenhouse gases does not eliminate their impact. It simply shifts the cost into the future, where it arrives as emergency spending, lost productivity, higher prices, and human suffering.

The wider implication is this. Climate policy is no longer just about environmental values. It is about economic realism. Preparing for extreme warming is not an admission of failure. It is an acknowledgment of risk. As Europe begins planning for worst case scenarios, the United States must decide whether it wants to lead with foresight or react later under pressure. Discounting greenhouse gases may feel politically convenient today, but the economic bill for delay will not be optional tomorrow. Go beyond the headlines…

How Americans view key members of the Trump Administration

Start planning for catastrophic global warming, top advisers tell EU

Collaboration agreements between ICE, local police soar 950 percent in Trump’s first year: Analysis

Home sellers start getting lower prices at 70, research shows — and the gap widens with age

How to write a personal letter, according to a Hallmark card writer

Database reveals how Americans use water

Bacterial strain from 5,000-year-old cave ice shows resistance against 10 modern antibiotics

Facebook adds new AI features, animated profile photos, and backgrounds for text posts

Disappearances in Mexico surge by 200% over 10 years

In Argentina, locals are taking loans to buy food