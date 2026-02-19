February 19, 2026

For generations, the relationship between the United States and Canada felt like one of those rare constants in a messy world. You did not have to think about it. It just worked. Shared borders. Shared values. Shared assumptions about trust and stability. That is why this new polling out of Canada lands with such a thud. What it shows is not a temporary spat or a diplomatic cold shoulder, but something deeper and more unsettling: a growing belief among Canadians that the United States is no longer a reliable ally and may even be a threat to global stability.

According to new data from a major international poll, Canadians now view the U.S. less as a stabilizing force and more as a source of unpredictability. A clear majority say they do not trust the United States in a crisis, and nearly half believe it is no longer an ally at all. Even more striking, Canadians are more likely to see the U.S. as a greater threat to world peace than Russia. That is not a casual opinion shift. It signals a fundamental rupture in how America is perceived by one of its closest partners.

This matters deeply for people in the United States, even if it feels abstract at first. Canada is not just a friendly neighbor. It is one of our largest trading partners, a key security ally, and a critical link in supply chains that touch everything from energy to food to manufacturing. When trust erodes at that level, the consequences ripple outward. Tourism declines. Cross border investment slows. Businesses hedge their bets. Consumers notice higher prices and fewer choices. Confidence takes another hit.

The polling makes clear that this shift is being driven largely by reactions to the current direction of American leadership. Many Canadians say they see the U.S. under Donald Trump as more likely to provoke conflict than prevent it. That perception has pushed Canadian leaders and voters alike to consider alternatives that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, including closer economic and diplomatic ties with China. For Americans, this should be a flashing warning light. When allies start looking elsewhere, influence wanes. And when influence wanes, so does economic leverage.

There is also a domestic economic angle that is easy to overlook. Consumer confidence depends on a sense of stability, not just at home but abroad. When Americans hear that longtime allies are pulling back, that travel is dropping, and that trade relationships are under strain, it reinforces a broader feeling that the ground is shifting. People delay big purchases. Businesses slow hiring. Investment becomes more cautious. Even strong headline economic numbers struggle to translate into lived confidence when uncertainty dominates the narrative.

What makes this moment particularly consequential is that it may not be easily reversible. While many Canadians remain hopeful that relations could recover in a post Trump era, nearly a third believe there is no going back. That skepticism reflects something larger than partisan disagreement. It reflects a fear that the United States is no longer anchored by predictable norms. Once that belief takes hold, rebuilding trust becomes far harder than breaking it.

Looking ahead, the risk for Americans is not simply damaged feelings or bruised national pride. It is a slow erosion of the economic and diplomatic advantages that come from being trusted. Strong alliances support stable markets. They support resilient supply chains. They support growth that feels secure rather than fragile. When those alliances weaken, the costs eventually show up at home in quieter but more persistent ways.

The Canada poll offers a mirror, and it is not a flattering one. It suggests that the question facing the United States is no longer how to manage rival powers alone, but how to reassure friends who no longer feel sure about America’s direction. Trust, once lost, is expensive to rebuild. And in an economy already wrestling with low confidence and high uncertainty, that is a bill Americans may be forced to pay for years to come. Go beyond the headlines…

Canadians kind of hate America now. New poll shows just how much.

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

‘Half-daylight saving time’ could become permanent under new bill

Map Shows US Cities With Most People in ‘Financial Distress’

The new activist and changemaker psychology of “Resistance 2.0.”

Sugary drinks linked to rising anxiety in teens

James Webb Space Telescope spots stunning ‘cosmic jellyfish,’ solving mysteries of galactic evolution

A new way to express yourself: Gemini app now creates music

So far this year, Mexico City has had only 3 days of acceptable air quality

No food, no fuel, no tourists: Under US pressure, life in Cuba grinds to a halt