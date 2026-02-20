February 20, 2026

There is a moment when polling stops feeling like background noise and starts feeling like a warning light. A new survey is one of those moments. When half the country is willing to describe a sitting president as dangerous and corrupt, that is not just a bad week in the polls. It is a signal that something deeper has broken between leadership and public trust, with consequences that extend well beyond politics.

A new Economist and YouGov poll paints a stark picture of how Americans currently view our sitting president. Fifty percent of respondents say the president is dangerous. Nearly the same number call him corrupt. Large shares also describe him as racist and cruel. Just as telling is what people do not see. Fewer than one in five view him as steady or inspiring, traits that typically matter when a country is navigating uncertainty at home and abroad. Overall disapproval sits at 56 percent, and those numbers have barely moved in recent weeks, suggesting this sentiment is settling in rather than spiking temporarily.

Why this matters for Americans right now goes beyond approval ratings. Confidence in leadership is closely tied to confidence in institutions, and confidence in institutions is closely tied to economic behavior. When people believe those in power are reckless or self-serving, they tend to assume instability is coming. That assumption changes how households and businesses behave. Families delay major purchases. Employers slow hiring. Investors hedge rather than expand. The economy can keep growing on paper while feeling fragile in real life.

The poll also underscores how much the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation is shaping public perception. A majority of Americans disapprove of how the administration has handled the release of millions of pages of documents. More than half believe there is an active cover up, and half believe the president was personally involved in Epstein’s crimes. Regardless of the legal outcome, this level of suspicion is corrosive. It reinforces the sense that the rules are different for those at the top and that accountability is selective. That belief weakens faith not just in the presidency, but in the justice system itself.

There is a political dimension to this that Republicans cannot ignore. Democrats currently hold a seven point advantage in a generic ballot for the 2026 midterms, the largest margin recorded since the 2024 election. That gap reflects more than partisan enthusiasm. It reflects exhaustion. Voters who feel unsettled tend to look for counterweights, not accelerants. Historically, midterm elections often become referendums on stability, not ideology.

Some Americans still credit the president with being bold or effective, and those perceptions matter to his base. But even here there is a limit. Boldness without trust rarely produces durable results. Effectiveness without legitimacy often triggers backlash. Over time, that tension can make governing harder, not easier.

Looking ahead, the broader risk is normalization. When words like dangerous and corrupt become routine descriptors of a president, people either disengage or radicalize. Neither outcome is healthy for a democracy or an economy. Disengagement leads to lower participation and weaker civic buy in. Radicalization deepens division and makes compromise nearly impossible. Both paths increase uncertainty, and uncertainty is poison for long term growth.

For Americans, the takeaway is not just about one poll or one presidency. It is about the cost of eroded trust. Markets can recover from shocks. Institutions can recover from stress tests. But rebuilding confidence takes time, consistency, and credibility. Until that happens, even good economic news will struggle to feel reassuring, and political battles will continue to spill into everyday financial decisions. When leadership is widely seen as unsteady, the entire country ends up carrying the risk.

