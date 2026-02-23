February 23, 2026

As the State of the Union rolls around again, many of us plan to watch. More out of curiosity to see a primetime temper tantrum, which is, unfortunately, all too common from this administration. And less for the expected gaslighting about the state of the country. None of us are waiting to be convinced that things are strong. We are waiting to see if anyone is willing to acknowledge what daily life already feels like. Bills are higher. Trust is thinner. And a growing number of people are quietly wondering whether the country is moving forward or just lurching from one fight to the next. That mood matters, because how we feel about the state of the union shapes how we spend, how we plan, and how much faith we place in the future.

The latest NPR PBS News Marist poll lands squarely in that uneasy space. A clear majority of Americans say the state of the union is not strong, and six in ten believe the country is worse off than it was a year ago. Even more striking, a majority now say the direction Donald Trump is taking the country represents change for the worse, the highest reading Marist has recorded on that question across both of his terms. These are not abstract opinions. More than half of respondents say Trump’s policies have had a negative impact on them personally, a sign that dissatisfaction is rooted in lived experience, not just partisan debate.

The divides in the data tell an important story. Education, gender, age, and geography all shape how people see the country right now. College graduates, women, older Americans, and suburban residents are especially likely to say the union is not strong. Republicans remain largely optimistic, but independents are firmly in the pessimistic camp. That matters because independents often determine economic and political momentum. When persuadable voters feel uneasy, confidence weakens across the system.

Confidence is not just a political concept. It is an economic engine. When people believe the country is on steady footing, they are more likely to make long term decisions like buying homes, starting businesses, or investing in education. When they believe the country is worse off and heading in the wrong direction, they pull back. They delay purchases. They save instead of spend. Employers respond by slowing hiring or postponing expansion. The result is an economy that can look stable in headline numbers but feel stagnant or fragile in everyday life.

The poll’s findings on democracy deepen that concern. Nearly eight in ten Americans say they see a serious threat to the future of American democracy, and more than two thirds believe the system of checks and balances is not working well. That erosion of trust cuts across party lines, even if the reasons differ. When people lose faith in institutions, uncertainty becomes the default setting. Markets dislike uncertainty. So do workers, retirees, and small business owners trying to plan more than a few months ahead.

This context makes the upcoming State of the Union more than a routine speech. It is a stress test. The challenge is not energizing a loyal base that already believes the country is better off. The challenge is addressing a broader public that feels unsettled and unheard. Without a credible sense of stability, even positive policy announcements struggle to land. Optimism cannot be commanded. It has to be earned through consistency and trust.

Looking ahead, the risk is not an immediate collapse but a slow grind. If most Americans continue to feel the country is weakening, consumer confidence will remain soft. That can drag on growth, deepen political polarization, and make future course corrections harder. A nation does not need unanimous agreement to move forward, but it does need a shared belief that the system is basically working.

Right now, this poll suggests that belief is slipping. And until it is restored, every State of the Union will sound less like a celebration of progress and more like a reminder of how far apart our experiences of the country have become.

Poll: Most say the state of the union is not strong and the U.S. is worse off

