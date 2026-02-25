February 25, 2026

The morning after a State of the Union is always the same vibe. People are trading hot takes, texting screenshots, and arguing over whose “facts” are actually facts. And this year, that matters more than ever, because the biggest story from President Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address is not just what he promised. It is what held up under a basic reality check, and what did not.

CBS News’ fact checking shows a speech built on a mix of real wins, fuzzy framing, and claims that simply do not match the data we can actually see right now. Yes, the murder rate appears to be falling sharply, possibly to levels not seen in more than a century, although we are still waiting on the FBI’s full 2025 report. And yes, illegal border crossings have dropped dramatically, with Border Patrol reporting zero releases along the southern border in the past nine months. But “zero releases” is not the same as “zero illegal immigration,” because it does not capture people who cross undetected or what happens after migrants move into other systems.

Where the speech starts to wobble is in the kind of claims that sound impressive on television, but get less impressive once you do the math. Saying “more Americans are working than ever” is technically true in raw numbers, because the population is larger. What people actually feel day to day depends more on the share of people working, wage growth, hours, job security, and whether good jobs are being created in the sectors that build stable middle class lives. Claiming $18 trillion in new investment commitments is a different level of stretch, because that number is enormous compared with the size of the U.S. economy, and CBS could not find evidence to support it. Gas prices are another example. They are lower than the 2022 peak, but they are not below $2.30 in most states. That is the kind of claim that can make people feel like they are being asked to ignore what they see at the pump.

Then there is tariffs, which may be the most economically important piece of this fact check for everyday Americans. The administration keeps saying tariffs are paid by foreign countries, but the research CBS cites points to a different reality: most of the cost lands on U.S. importers, then gets passed along to consumers and businesses through higher prices. That matters because tariffs do not just hit luxury items. They ripple through supply chains, parts, groceries, appliances, and the everyday cost of running a business. If families already feel stretched, tariff-driven price pressure can quietly keep inflation sticky, even when headline inflation looks calmer.

This is where the bigger implication kicks in for the United States right now. Low trust is not just a political problem. It is an economic problem. When leaders make claims that do not line up with what people experience, consumer confidence drops. And when consumer confidence drops, people get cautious. They delay big purchases, hold onto cash, and stop taking risks. Businesses notice that hesitation and slow hiring, pause expansion, and get conservative about wages. You can end up with an economy that looks fine in top line numbers, but feels tense and brittle underneath, because people do not believe stability is real.

The SAVE America Act also shows how fact checking is not just about numbers, but about how policies are described. CBS rated Trump’s claim that the bill is needed to stop widespread noncitizen voting as false, because multiple studies and audits show it is already rare. The practical impact of pushing this message, whether you support the bill or not, is that it keeps the country in a permanent state of suspicion. And constant suspicion has a cost. It raises the temperature, weakens institutional trust, and adds to the sense that the rules are always changing. That uncertainty spills into everything, including the economy.

If there is one takeaway from the 2026 State of the Union fact check, it is this: the fight is not just over policy. It is over reality. And for regular Americans trying to budget groceries, plan a move, start a business, or retire without getting blindsided, reality is not a talking point. It is the difference between confidence and caution, between spending and saving, between growth that feels real and growth that only exists in a headline.

If you want an SEO friendly framing for readers searching this topic, the through line is clear: the 2026 State of the Union fact check shows a mixed picture on inflation, immigration, jobs, gas prices, tariffs, and election policy, and the biggest long term risk is what happens when public trust keeps sliding. Go beyond the headlines…

Almost Half of US Adults Unaware of Connection Between Processed Meat Consumption and Colorectal Cancer

EU gets ready for Russian attacks on power grids after Ukraine’s winter of blackouts

Fact checking Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address and Spanberger’s response

The tooth fairy is back in growth mode, with payouts up 17%

Meditation And Mindfulness Have a Dark Side We Rarely Talk About

Microplastics found in 90% of prostate cancer tumors, study reveals

Ancient Chinese mind-body exercise has major heart health benefit, new study finds

The best budgeting apps for 2026

What is a cartel? Mexico’s most powerful criminal organizations — history, structure and making money

Floods and landslides in Brazil kill at least 30 after record rainfall