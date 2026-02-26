February 26, 2026

If you have been feeling a knot in your stomach every time the headlines mention Iran, you are not alone. A new poll shows that many of us see Iran’s nuclear program as a serious threat, but at the same time, we are uneasy about who is making the calls if things turn military. That tension between fear of an external danger and doubt about leadership judgment is shaping how we think about national security right now.

The latest AP NORC poll paints a clear and complicated picture. About half of us say we are very or extremely concerned that Iran’s nuclear program poses a direct threat to the United States. That concern cuts across party lines, even if Republicans tend to rate the threat higher than Democrats. At the same time, trust in President Trump’s decision making on the use of military force overseas is low. Only about three in ten of us say we have a great deal or quite a bit of trust in his judgment when it comes to military action, nuclear weapons, or relationships with adversaries.

That gap matters. We can believe a threat is real and still worry that the response could make things worse. As tensions rise and nuclear talks continue in Geneva, we are watching two things at once. We are watching Iran’s behavior and we are watching how the White House talks about force. The poll suggests that many of us fear escalation more than we fear diplomacy failing quietly.

This lack of trust is not limited to political opponents. Even within the Republican Party, especially among younger Republicans, confidence is softer than it used to be. Older Republicans are more likely to trust Trump on military decisions, while those under 45 are noticeably more cautious. That generational divide hints at something bigger. Many younger Americans grew up with long wars in the Middle East that promised clarity and delivered exhaustion. They tend to be skeptical of confident rhetoric that leads to open ended conflict.

The implications go beyond foreign policy. Low trust in leadership during moments of global tension can ripple through everyday life. When we believe decisions about war are unpredictable, our confidence slips. Markets dislike uncertainty. Businesses hesitate to invest. We hold back on big financial choices. Even if a conflict never materializes, the constant drumbeat of possible war creates a background hum of anxiety that shapes how we spend, save, and plan.

There is also the issue of alliances. The poll shows that most of us still see Israel as a close ally, while viewing Iran as an enemy. But trust in how the president manages relationships with both allies and adversaries is weak. That matters because modern conflicts rarely stay contained. Military action abroad can pull in allies, strain diplomatic ties, and reshape global trade and energy markets. We understand this intuitively, even if we do not follow every detail of nuclear enrichment levels or inspection disputes.

Looking ahead, the biggest risk may be normalization. When large military buildups become routine and threats of force are constant, we grow numb. Numbness does not mean confidence. It means disengagement. And disengagement is dangerous in a democracy, especially when decisions about war and peace carry enormous costs.

For us, the challenge is not just dealing with Iran’s nuclear ambitions. It is restoring trust that decisions about military force are careful, measured, and grounded in long term strategy rather than impulse. The AP NORC poll makes one thing clear. We want security, but we also want reassurance that power will be used wisely. Without that trust, even justified actions can feel frightening, and the sense of national stability that underpins both our democracy and our economy begins to fray. Go beyond the headlines…

