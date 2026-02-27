February 27, 2026

Ninety million of us sat out the 2024 election. That number should stop us in our tracks. Not because voting is a civic slogan, but because it raises a deeper question. Do we believe we matter? A new study suggests that the answer to that question may shape whether we show up at the ballot box, pay attention to politics, or quietly tune it all out.

Research published in PLOS One found that people who believe they contribute something valuable to society are more likely to intend to vote, seek out election information, donate to political causes, and volunteer. In two separate studies using data from 2024 and the mid 1990s, researchers found a consistent pattern. When we see ourselves as meaningful contributors to our communities, we are more likely to engage in political participation. That includes voting behavior, political activism, and even financial support for causes.

This is not just about personality or income. The researchers controlled for overall life satisfaction and still found that self perceived social contribution predicted political engagement. In other words, it is not just about whether we feel happy. It is about whether we feel useful. Whether we believe we have something valuable to give.

That insight matters right now. Trust in institutions is shaky. Many of us feel disconnected from Washington, overwhelmed by headlines, or skeptical that our vote changes anything. But this research flips the script. It suggests that civic engagement may not start with politics at all. It starts with identity. When we see ourselves as part of the larger story, we are more likely to want a say in how that story unfolds.

The implications for the United States are bigger than turnout numbers. Political participation gives legitimacy to democratic institutions. It strengthens accountability. It encourages us to stay informed rather than retreat into frustration. When participation drops, representation narrows. Decisions get shaped by smaller and often more extreme segments of the population. That can deepen polarization and widen the gap between government and everyday life.

There is also an economic angle here. When we disengage politically, we often disengage socially. That can weaken community networks, lower social trust, and reduce the sense that we are building something together. Economies thrive on trust and cooperation. If we feel invisible or disposable, we are less likely to invest time, energy, and resources into collective efforts.

So what do we do with this?

First, we can start small and local. Volunteer in a school, church, neighborhood group, or nonprofit. The act of contributing reinforces the belief that we matter. That belief then carries over into civic life.

Second, seek information instead of avoiding it. The study found that people who feel they contribute are more likely to look for election information rather than tune it out. Make it a habit to read beyond headlines. Subscribe to one reliable news source. Attend a town hall. Ask questions.

Third, talk about contribution in our homes and communities. Especially with young people. Instead of framing politics as a fight between parties, frame it as a way we shape the world we already contribute to. When younger generations see themselves as capable and responsible participants, engagement becomes natural rather than forced.

Fourth, redefine contribution broadly. Not everyone donates money or runs for office. Contribution can mean caregiving, mentoring, building a business, creating art, serving on a jury, or simply being a reliable neighbor. The research suggests that affirming these roles strengthens civic identity.

This study does not prove that feeling useful causes political engagement, but the connection is strong enough to pay attention to. If we want higher voter turnout, healthier democracy, and more informed debate, we may need to focus less on outrage and more on belonging.

Political participation is not just about policies and candidates. It is about whether we believe our voice has weight. If we can rebuild that belief in daily life, through meaningful contribution and community involvement, the ripple effects could extend far beyond the next election cycle. Go beyond the headlines…

Americans’ sympathies in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have shifted dramatically, new poll shows

Pakistan’s defense minister says that there is now ‘open war’ with Afghanistan after latest strikes

Denver authorizes police to protect anti-ICE protesters

Democrats demand $1,700 in tariff refunds for Americans

People who believe they contribute to society are more likely to vote and engage in politics

Hotspots of accelerated North American bird decline linked to agricultural activity

Nearly 50-Foot-Long Sock Monkey Sculpture Largest on Earth, Guinness World Records Confirms

Ex-Apple team launches Acme Weather, a new take on weather forecasting

Mexico votes to cut 48-hour workweek to 40 hours — but critics say it’s not enough

El Salvador mural reimagines the Mona Lisa with recycled plastic caps