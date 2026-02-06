February 6, 2026

These days, the prospect of a tax refund feels less like a windfall and more like a stress test. We wait, we hope, and we quietly ask the same question every year: will this actually help, or will it just disappear into the cost of living? That question matters even more now, as consumer confidence remains shaky and the economy sends mixed signals. A big refund can look like relief on paper, but confidence is about more than a one time check. It is about whether people believe their financial footing is getting stronger or slowly slipping away.

According to Bank of America Global Research, the new tax law is set to deliver a $65 billion boost in refunds this year, injecting real cash into the economy at a moment when growth is uneven and anxiety is high. In total, the consumer stimulus could reach as much as $140 billion. On the surface, that sounds like exactly what the economy needs. But the details tell a more complicated story. Most of this money is expected to flow to middle and higher income households, largely due to changes in deductions like SALT, reinforcing what economists call a K shaped economy where financial outcomes diverge sharply depending on where you sit.

That distribution matters because confidence does not rise evenly when benefits are uneven. Higher income households are far more likely to save or invest their refunds, often funneling money into stocks rather than spending it on goods and services. From a Wall Street perspective, that can support asset prices. From a Main Street perspective, it does less to energize local economies or ease day to day financial pressure. When large segments of the population do not feel a meaningful boost, confidence stays low, even if the headline numbers look strong.

For lower income households, the picture is different and more urgent. Tax refunds make up a much larger share of monthly spending for these families, and historically, they are far more likely to spend that money quickly on essentials, delayed purchases, and modest quality of life upgrades. That means this group could drive much of the real economic lift in the coming months. At a time when job growth has cooled and GDP momentum is softer, that spending could provide a short term cushion. But it also highlights a deeper vulnerability. When refunds are doing the heavy lifting, it suggests incomes alone are not keeping up.

Low consumer confidence feeds on this imbalance. When people see policies that appear to favor those already doing well, it reinforces a sense that the system is not designed for them. That perception shapes behavior. Families delay big purchases, cut back on discretionary spending, and prioritize survival over growth. Businesses respond by slowing hiring or investment. Over time, that caution can weigh down economic momentum, even in the presence of stimulus.

Looking ahead, the economy faces a fork in the road. If the labor market strengthens and wage growth becomes more broadly shared, temporary boosts like tax refunds can help restore confidence and spending habits. If not, the risk is that these injections become short lived sugar highs, masking deeper structural divides. Confidence is built when people believe progress is sustainable, not when relief arrives once a year. The real test for the economy is not how big the refunds are this spring, but whether more Americans feel secure enough to plan, spend, and invest in their futures with less fear than they do today. Go beyond the headlines…

Trump disapproval on economy hits new high: Survey

Families suffer as Ukrainian engineers can no longer keep up with repairing infrastructure

Trump America: Everything the president has tried to name for himself

Trump is giving the U.S. economy a $65 billion tax-refund shot in the arm, mostly for higher-income people, BofA says

The Bystander Effect — Why it still matters to stand up for others

Nasal spray for flu prevention shows promising trial results

Nearly Four in Ten New Cancer Cases Might Be Preventable, According to the World Health Organization

New Catholic dating app brings matchmaking tradition into the digital world

The Epstein files’ Mexico connection: Former US ambassador responds to allegations

Whereabouts of former President Evo Morales a mystery in Bolivia