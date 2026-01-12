January 12, 2026

If it felt like the ground shifted under the markets this week, that was not your imagination. The moment news broke that the Trump administration had escalated its fight with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, investors reacted fast and decisively. Stocks slipped, the dollar weakened, bond yields jumped, and a phrase many of us hoped was retired made an uncomfortable comeback on Wall Street: Sell America. What sounds like insider jargon actually has very real consequences for retirement accounts, mortgage rates, and the cost of borrowing across the country.

At the heart of the selloff is a principle that has long underpinned trust in the United States economy: the independence of the Federal Reserve. For decades, we have benefited from a system where monetary policy is set based on economic conditions rather than political pressure. Investors rely on that separation to believe inflation will be managed, the dollar will remain stable, and US assets will hold their value. When that independence appears threatened, markets respond by demanding higher returns for higher risk, or by moving their money elsewhere altogether.

That is exactly what we are seeing now. Following reports of a criminal investigation involving Powell, investors sold US stocks, sold US bonds, and sold the dollar. The reaction was not catastrophic, but it was telling. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures all moved lower. Treasury yields climbed, which usually means borrowing costs are heading in the wrong direction for consumers. Gold and silver surged as investors sought safety in assets not tied to the credibility of any government. This is what analysts call a risk off move, and it reflects a growing sense of uncertainty rather than confidence.

For many of us, this lands at a frustrating moment. Interest rates affect everything from credit cards to car loans to housing affordability. The president has argued that pressuring the Fed to cut rates faster would help ease financial pain. But markets see the opposite risk. If rates are forced down without regard to inflation or economic data, investors worry that prices will rise again and that the long term value of US assets will erode. That fear pushes yields higher, not lower, which can cancel out the very relief policymakers say they want to deliver.

There is also a broader message embedded in this market reaction. The United States has long enjoyed a reputation as the safest and most predictable place to invest. That reputation is not guaranteed. It rests on institutions that are seen as credible, stable, and insulated from political swings. When those guardrails appear to weaken, global investors reassess their assumptions. Even modest shifts in perception can ripple outward, raising costs for businesses, slowing investment, and ultimately affecting job growth and wages.

This is not the first time we have seen this dynamic. Earlier in 2025, fears around tariffs and trade policy sparked a similar sell America moment that pushed markets close to a bear market before easing. The fact that investors are once again reaching for that playbook suggests the concern is becoming more structural, not just a one off reaction to rhetoric.

As we move forward, the question is less about any single day of market moves and more about direction. Do we reinforce the institutions that have helped keep inflation in check and markets steady, or do we continue down a path that makes investors question whether economic policy is being driven by data or by politics. For households already stretched by higher prices and borrowing costs, the answer matters. When markets lose confidence, the effects do not stay on trading floors. They show up in monthly payments, job security, and long term financial stability. Go beyond the headlines…

