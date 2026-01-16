January 16, 2026

For a long time, many of us assumed that when it came to global trust and leadership, the United States had a kind of built-in advantage among its closest allies. That assumption is now being tested in uncomfortable ways. A new Gallup survey shows that across NATO countries, confidence in US leadership has dropped sharply over the past year, while views of China’s leadership have quietly improved. For those of us watching the headlines pile up with wars, trade fights, and diplomatic strain, this shift is not just about foreign opinion. It has real implications for our security, our economy, and how much influence the United States can realistically wield in an increasingly crowded world.

According to the Gallup polling across 31 NATO member states, approval of Chinese leadership rose to a median of 22 percent in 2025, the largest single year increase Gallup has ever recorded. At the same time, approval of US leadership fell to 21 percent after dropping fourteen points in just one year. In practical terms, that means the United States and China are now viewed about the same across the alliance. In eight NATO countries, including Greece, Spain, Turkey, and Slovenia, China is viewed more favorably than the United States by double digit margins. The United States still leads China in a handful of countries such as Poland and Romania, but in most of the alliance, perceptions are either tied or drifting away from Washington.

This erosion of trust did not happen in a vacuum. It comes after years of tension over trade policy, open questioning of NATO commitments, and a growing sense among allies that US decision making has become more unpredictable. At the same time, China has expanded its economic footprint across parts of southern and central Europe through investment and infrastructure deals. Even as Beijing remains officially neutral on Russia’s war in Ukraine, its posture has appeared steadier to some publics than Washington’s sharper rhetoric and shifting priorities under President Donald Trump. Gallup notes that this moment resembles earlier periods under Republican administrations when US and Chinese approval ratings were closer, but the geopolitical stakes today are far higher.

For us at home, this matters in ways that are easy to overlook. NATO is not just a military alliance on paper. It relies on trust, shared values, and the belief that the United States will act as a consistent partner. When that confidence weakens, allies hedge. They diversify relationships. They listen more closely to Beijing, even if they do not fully align with it. Over time, that can make it harder for the United States to rally collective responses to crises, whether in Ukraine, the Middle East, or future flashpoints involving China itself. A weaker coalition also raises the long term costs of defense and diplomacy, costs that ultimately land back on American taxpayers.

There is also a domestic political dimension that we cannot ignore. As Americans, we are already debating whether the country’s focus should be on foreign interventions or on pressing economic concerns at home. Polling consistently shows that many of us feel stretched by higher prices and uncertain job prospects. When allies express doubts about US leadership, it complicates the argument that assertive foreign policy moves automatically strengthen our position. Influence abroad depends not only on military power but on credibility, restraint, and the perception that the United States is a reliable anchor in an unstable world.

Looking ahead, these numbers are not destiny, but they are a warning. Public opinion inside NATO countries can shift again, especially as events unfold around Ukraine, Iran, and US relations with Europe. But rebuilding trust is harder than losing it. For the people of the United States, the question is whether we want a future where our alliances feel solid and mutually reinforcing, or one where influence has to be asserted more forcefully because goodwill has faded. In a world where China is steadily expanding its reach, that choice carries consequences far beyond opinion polls. Go beyond the headlines…

