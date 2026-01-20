January 20, 2026

If you are wondering why your grocery bill has not exploded but your job feels a little less secure, you are not imagining things. The latest economic data shows that President Trump’s tariffs have landed harder on jobs than on prices, and that gap matters for how we experience the economy every day. While economists once warned that tariffs would quickly hit shopping carts, what we are actually seeing is a slower job market, rising unemployment, and a growing sense of uncertainty that is reshaping decisions by businesses and workers alike.

The numbers tell part of the story. Average monthly job growth in 2025 fell to its weakest pace in decades outside of recession years, and the unemployment rate climbed to 4.4 percent by the end of the year. Those are not abstract statistics. They translate into fewer job openings, longer job searches, and more people quietly worrying about whether their next paycheck is secure. Tariffs may not have driven broad based inflation yet, but they have made employers cautious in ways that show up directly in hiring plans.

Economists point to uncertainty as the through line. The back and forth nature of Trump’s trade policy has made it difficult for businesses to know what costs they will face next month, let alone next year. When companies cannot predict whether a key input will suddenly become more expensive or whether a tariff will be reversed, they tend to pause expansion and delay hiring. Some cut jobs outright. That hesitation ripples outward, affecting local economies even if consumers do not immediately see higher prices on store shelves.

This helps explain why price increases have been uneven. Imports like beef, coffee, and tomatoes did get more expensive, but many companies chose to absorb tariff costs rather than pass them on to customers. That decision kept inflation from spiking but came at another cost. Lower profitability and stalled investment mean fewer new jobs and less wage growth. In other words, the pressure was redirected away from prices and into the job market.

For workers, that trade off can feel especially harsh. Prices that rise slowly are easier to adapt to than a job market that suddenly tightens. A delayed promotion, a hiring freeze, or a layoff carries far more weight than a slightly higher grocery bill. That is why tariffs are being felt more sharply in paychecks than at checkout lines, even if inflation headlines remain relatively calm.

Looking ahead, the situation is far from settled. A pending Supreme Court case could overturn some of the most significant tariffs, potentially leading to refunds for companies and another shift in business behavior. But even that possibility adds another layer of uncertainty. Businesses do not invest or hire confidently when the rules might change again.

For the United States, the broader implication is clear. Trade policy does not just shape prices. It shapes confidence, planning, and job creation. When uncertainty becomes the dominant feature of economic policy, workers often feel the effects first. As 2026 begins, the key question is whether the administration can provide enough clarity to restore momentum in the job market, or whether tariffs and unpredictability will continue to weigh more heavily on jobs than on shopping carts. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll finds Americans not satisfied with handling of Epstein files

Iran Warns US of ‘Full Scale War’

“We will be ungovernable”: Resistance 2.0 pivots to disruption

Why tariffs have hit Americans’ jobs harder than their shopping carts

A “Cognitive Vaccine” Against Arguing and Fighting

A once-in-a-generation discovery is transforming dairy farming

Small daily changes linked to dramatically longer lives

Student app combines felines and friendship to foster long-distance relationships

Screwworm is reaching wild animal populations in Mexico as it spreads

Guatemala declares state of emergency after eight police officers killed in prison gang violence