January 21, 2026

We all had our doubts about Elon Musk, DOGE and our privacy. Rumors long circulated that Musk’s DOGE soldiers were doing more than just making government “efficient.” Now, we know. Newly disclosed court filings suggest that members of Elon Musk’s DOGE team may have mishandled Social Security data while working inside the Social Security Administration, raising serious questions about privacy, political misuse of government information, and the guardrails that are supposed to protect all of us. At a moment when trust in institutions is already strained, the idea that sensitive Social Security information could be entangled with partisan efforts cuts straight to the core of public confidence.

According to the Justice Department, two DOGE team members at the Social Security Administration were in contact with an outside advocacy group that sought to overturn election results in certain states. One of them signed a voter data agreement that appears to contemplate matching Social Security data with state voter rolls. That matters because Social Security records contain some of the most sensitive personal information the federal government holds. Names, dates of birth, and identifying numbers are not just bureaucratic details. They are the keys to financial security, identity protection, and basic dignity for millions of people.

The disclosure is especially troubling because it contradicts earlier assurances that DOGE’s work at the agency was narrowly focused on detecting fraud, waste, and abuse and modernizing technology. While the Justice Department says there is no evidence that data were actually shared with the advocacy group, emails suggest DOGE staff may have been asked to access Social Security data for political purposes. That potential misuse triggered referrals for possible violations of the Hatch Act, which exists precisely to prevent government employees from leveraging their positions for partisan activity.

Beyond the political implications, the technical details are just as alarming. Justice Department filings indicate that DOGE team members shared data through unapproved third party servers and may have accessed information that courts had already ruled off limits. In at least one case, a senior adviser to Musk was copied on an email containing a password protected file with private information on about one thousand individuals. Even now, Social Security officials cannot determine exactly what was in that file or whether it still exists on external servers. That uncertainty alone underscores how fragile data security can become when established protocols are bypassed.

For people across the United States, the broader implications are hard to ignore. Social Security data touches retirees, workers, people with disabilities, and families planning their futures. If that information can be mishandled or potentially repurposed without clear oversight, it raises concerns not only about privacy but also about how government power is exercised. Trust in programs like Social Security depends on the belief that personal information will be used only for lawful and clearly defined purposes.

Looking ahead, this episode is likely to intensify calls for stronger safeguards around federal data access and clearer limits on the role of outside teams embedded in government agencies. It also feeds into a larger national conversation about the politicization of federal institutions and the risks that come with blurring the lines between reform efforts and partisan agendas. As investigations continue, the unanswered questions may matter as much as the confirmed facts. For many of us, the takeaway is simple and unsettling. When the systems designed to protect our most sensitive information are compromised or even appear to be compromised, the cost is not just technical. It is a loss of trust that can take years to repair.

