January 23, 2026

At a time when every other news headline is just plain ‘bad news,’ it’s refreshing to hear good news – or is it? We are being told to brace for a boom. According to senior Trump administration officials, 2026 is shaping up to be a banner year for the U.S. economy, with growth rates not seen outside of the post pandemic rebound. Interest rate cuts are coming, tax refunds are expected to be bigger, and the White House says we are on the verge of a powerful economic upswing. On paper, it sounds like welcome news. But for many of us who are still struggling with high prices, shaky job security, and shrinking savings, the question is not whether the economy can grow fast. It is whether that growth will actually show up in our lives.

The administration’s forecast is bold. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is predicting quarterly growth above five percent and even six percent by the end of 2026. That would be extraordinary for a mature thirty trillion dollar economy that normally grows at about two to three percent a year. Economists agree that a short burst of faster growth is possible, especially if interest rates fall and consumers receive larger tax refunds under the Republicans’ tax and spending law. Lower borrowing costs can encourage spending and investment, and extra cash can give households a temporary lift.

But most experts caution that sustaining that pace is another story. Wall Street economists are forecasting growth closer to two to two and a half percent for the year, which is solid but far from a boom. One major reason is uncertainty. Businesses are still navigating shifting trade policies, ongoing tariffs, and mixed signals from Washington. When companies are unsure what rules will look like next month, let alone next year, they hesitate to hire and invest. That uncertainty acts like a brake on growth, even when interest rates are falling.

There is also the risk of overheating the economy. We have seen this movie before. The combination of low rates and stimulus helped fuel the inflation surge that hit households hard in 2022. Inflation has cooled since then, but it is still above the Federal Reserve’s two percent target. Food prices remain stubbornly high, and essentials like beef and coffee continue to strain family budgets. Pumping more money into the economy without addressing supply constraints could push prices higher again, undercutting any benefit from faster growth.

Perhaps the most important question is who actually benefits if growth accelerates. Recent data shows that lower income households saw weaker wage growth in 2025, even as prices continued to rise. At the same time, workers are receiving a smaller share of the overall economic pie than at any point since the late nineteen forties. That means the gains from growth are flowing more to profits than paychecks. Even a strong headline number for GDP does not automatically translate into relief at the grocery store or the rent office.

Polling underscores this disconnect. Many of us say we want the president to focus less on growth statistics and more on lowering prices. That frustration is not new. The economy grew rapidly during the post pandemic recovery, yet public confidence remained low because everyday costs were climbing. Growth alone did not fix affordability then, and it may not do so now.

Looking ahead to 2026, the promise of an economic boom raises a deeper issue about how we measure success. A faster growing economy can be a good thing, but only if it improves financial security for a broad swath of the country. If growth is accompanied by renewed inflation, continued uncertainty, and wages that lag behind profits, the gap between optimistic forecasts and lived experience will widen. For many households, the real test of any boom will not be a GDP report. It will be whether we can afford groceries, housing, and a little breathing room in our budgets. Go beyond the headlines…

