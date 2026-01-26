January 26, 2026

Historically, the Olympics, especially Team USA, did not just evoke national pride at home, but a certain kind of international admiration. For decades, American athletes walked into Olympic arenas as symbols of excellence, yes, but also as representatives of a country that many allies still viewed as stable, dependable, and central to the post World War II order. The flag carried weight not only because of medals, but because of what the United States was understood to stand for.

That is why heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, it feels impossible to ignore the new question hanging over the Games: what happens when the world’s biggest sporting stage arrives at a moment when America’s global reputation feels far more contested?

President Trump’s foreign policy decisions over the past year, from renewed pressure over Greenland to escalating trade fights with allies like Canada, are shaping how the United States is being perceived abroad. And while our athletes have nothing to do with diplomatic negotiations or military strategy, they will still be the ones wearing “USA” across their chests in front of European crowds that are increasingly uneasy with Washington’s direction.

This is not simply speculation. Recent international polling suggests a real shift in public opinion among some of our closest partners. Large shares of Canadians, Germans, and French voters now describe the United States as unreliable, and in some cases even destabilizing, under Trump’s second term. That sentiment is no longer confined to political leaders or foreign ministries. It is showing up in the way ordinary citizens across allied democracies are talking about America itself.

And when public sentiment turns, it rarely stays confined to policy papers or summit rooms. It spills into cultural spaces, into tourism, into trade relationships, and yes, into Olympic venues.

The Olympics have always carried political weight, whether we admit it or not. Historians point out that the Games have long served as a proxy for wider geopolitical tensions, from Cold War rivalries to protests over war, to boycotts tied to human rights. Even in Athens in 2004, American athletes faced jeers linked to anger over the Iraq invasion. The idea that sports and politics do not mix has never truly held up, because the Olympic stage absorbs whatever the world is feeling in the moment.

For Team USA, the concern is not that foreign fans will suddenly blame individual athletes for foreign policy decisions. Most spectators understand that Olympians are competitors, not diplomats. But the broader reality is that national symbols are difficult to separate from national leadership. When America’s alliances feel strained, when our actions abroad are viewed as unpredictable, the athletes become visible stand ins for a country whose direction is being questioned.

The White House insists there is nothing controversial about American athletes competing proudly for their nation, and in principle, that is true. Most Olympians are laser focused on training and performance, not geopolitics. But perception has consequences. When allies begin to see the United States as less dependable, it affects everything from diplomacy and trade to cultural exchange. The Olympics are one of the most visible cultural exchanges we still share with the world.

This moment raises a deeper question for us at home. What does it mean when America’s international standing becomes part of the backdrop for our own athletes? When American exceptionalism is no longer assumed, but debated? When pride abroad feels complicated rather than automatic?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will still bring breathtaking competition, inspiring stories, and moments of unity that transcend politics, at least for a while. But they will also offer something else: a mirror. Not just reflecting athletic achievement, but reflecting how the world is responding to the United States right now.

And as we cheer for our athletes, we may also have to confront an uncomfortable truth. What happens in politics does not stay in politics. It travels. It echoes. And sometimes, it shows up in places we thought were immune, even on the ice in Italy. Go beyond the headlines…

Republicans are worried about Trump’s deportation campaign, and new poll shows why

Iran Protest Death Toll Could Top 30,000, According to Local Health Officials

Trump foreign policy looms over Team USA ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics

IRS tax season is here — and new rules could affect refunds

Your Skin Could Be Warning You About Mental Health Trouble

A new look at trends in human deaths due to climate extremes

Engineers invent futuristic material that heals itself and lasts for centuries

TikTok users freak out over app’s ‘immigration status’ collection — here’s what it means

They survived conquistadors and settlers. Now Colombia’s Arhuaco are facing an even greater threat

Mexico fortifies Guatemala border to block cartels