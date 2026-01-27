January 27, 2026

For so many of us, the World Cup, like the Olympics, is supposed to be one of the rare moments when politics fades into the background. It is the stage where flags are meant to represent sport, not strategy, and where global competition is supposed to bring people together, not pull them further apart. But as the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup, that ideal is starting to feel harder to hold onto. Instead of excitement alone, there is a new and uncomfortable question hovering over the tournament: what happens when the host country is becoming part of the controversy?

Calls for a boycott are growing louder in parts of Europe, not because of soccer itself, but because of what many foreign leaders and fans believe the Trump administration now represents on the world stage. Several prominent voices in the global football community are urging people to stay away from the United States, citing concerns that Trump’s foreign policy posture, from threats involving Greenland to deepening tensions with allies, is reshaping how America is viewed internationally.

This is not just about diplomacy in the abstract. Sport does not exist in a vacuum, and the World Cup is one of the most visible cultural events on Earth. When public opinion turns, when alliances feel strained, when the United States is seen less as a stabilizing partner and more as an unpredictable actor, that sentiment does not stay locked inside summit meetings. It travels into stadiums, into fan culture, into the atmosphere surrounding events that are supposed to unite rather than divide.

The situation is further complicated by FIFA’s increasingly cozy relationship with Trump himself. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has openly praised Trump, presented him with trophies, created a FIFA Peace Prize in his honor, and even opened a FIFA office in Trump Tower. Trump has appeared alongside FIFA leadership in moments that feel less like neutral sportsmanship and more like political theater. When Trump was reportedly booed while lingering center stage during Chelsea’s trophy celebration, it underscored how quickly sporting audiences can turn when they feel the line between sport and power is being blurred.

For many outside the United States, this is feeding the perception that the World Cup is being drawn into Trump’s personal brand, rather than remaining a shared global competition. That perception matters, because the World Cup depends on goodwill, participation, and international trust.

European lawmakers have begun openly discussing whether national teams should consider skipping the tournament as a form of protest. Some fans are signing petitions. Polling in Germany suggests nearly half of respondents could support a boycott under certain scenarios. These are not fringe reactions. They reflect a wider shift in how America is being perceived right now, particularly in allied democracies where skepticism toward Trump’s leadership has grown.

And then there is the reality of travel itself. The administration has announced restrictions affecting dozens of countries, including several with qualifying teams. That raises an obvious contradiction: easing visas for ticket holders while tightening entry for many others. The World Cup is supposed to welcome the world, but the politics of the moment may make that welcome feel uneven.

Of course, history tells us that boycotts are rare, and outrage does not always translate into action. The Qatar World Cup proceeded despite global condemnation over labor abuses. Russia was banned after invading Ukraine, but other calls for exclusion have gone unanswered. Even now, French officials say there is no desire to politicize the tournament. Most federations will likely still show up, because the World Cup is bigger than any one leader.

But the deeper issue remains. The fact that boycott conversations are happening at all is itself a signal. It suggests that America’s role as host is no longer being viewed as automatically unifying. It suggests that the United States is entering this tournament not only as a co-organizer, but as a contested symbol.

For us at home, the implications are bigger than soccer. Hosting the World Cup is supposed to be a soft power triumph, a chance to show the best of who we are. But if global audiences increasingly associate the tournament with political tension, nationalist rhetoric, or cultural division, it could become something else entirely.

The World Cup will still bring breathtaking matches and unforgettable stories. Fans will still cheer, teams will still compete, and the sport will still inspire. But the backdrop matters. And right now, the backdrop is telling us something sobering.

What happens in politics does not stay in politics. It echoes outward, into culture, into diplomacy, into the very events we once believed were beyond it all.

And as the world decides whether to celebrate with us in 2026, we may be forced to confront a question that goes far beyond the pitch: what kind of global host, and what kind of global partner, is the United States becoming? Go beyond the headlines…

