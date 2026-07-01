July 1, 2026

Inside the $67 Million Rollback of America’s Teen Pregnancy Programs

The teen birth rate in this country has fallen 78 percent from its 1991 peak through 2021, reaching a record low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is not luck. It is one of the quieter public health success stories of our lifetimes, and much of it traces back to programs that taught young people accurate information about their own bodies.

Now the federal government is pulling the plug on a big chunk of that work. The Department of Health and Human Services has terminated 53 grants worth about $67 million, roughly two years before they were set to expire, according to The Hill. The cuts land on universities, community groups, and public health departments across more than two dozen states. HHS said most were canceled because they normalized or promoted sexual activity for minors.

Ask the people who run these programs and you hear something different. In Philadelphia, a group called AccessMatters got a letter on June 26 canceling its $1.2 million grant, effective immediately, according to The Hill. That grant funded free reproductive health programming for more than 1,100 teens between the ages of 13 and 19. Its president, Ayana Bradshaw, said the organization was doing exactly what the program required of it. “There’s no way of doing this programming without these dollars,” she said, per The Hill.

Here is where it gets complicated, and worth being honest about. The reclaimed money is not vanishing. HHS is rerouting it into two new grant streams, one worth $63.4 million and another worth $8.3 million, according to The Hill. The new priorities lean toward “body literacy” and “parental rights,” and every applicant must first pass an “alignment review” to confirm it matches the agency’s goals. Supporters say the old curricula went too far. Critics say “alignment review” is a polite name for an ideological filter.

We have seen this play out before. During the first Trump administration in 2017, HHS ended teen pregnancy grants for more than 80 recipients, also two years early, according to Stateline. A group called Democracy Forward sued, and courts ruled the move violated the agency’s own regulations, handing down a permanent injunction. Last year, a similar directive requiring curricula to reflect what HHS called “the immutable biological reality of sex” was blocked by a federal judge after Planned Parenthood affiliates in California, Iowa, and New York sued, according to The Hill. Legal experts expect this round to land in court too.

So what is actually at stake for the rest of us? Money, for one. Teen childbearing carries real public costs, and prevention is cheap next to the alternative. But the bigger question is who gets to decide what a 16-year-old is allowed to learn about staying healthy. When the CDC itself credits the decline to teens delaying sex and using contraception, trading proven curricula for programs that must pass a political litmus test is a gamble with young lives.

Much of the world treats this as settled science. We are choosing to relitigate it. The programs on the chopping block were not radical. They were working. And the quiet lesson here is that progress is not permanent. It has to be funded, defended, and watched. If we look away, the number that took 30 years to earn can start moving the other way. Go beyond the headlines…

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