July 13, 2026

Trump Emptied the Federal Election Commission Four Months Before the Midterms

Most of us could not name a single commissioner of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and until last week that was a sign the thing was working. Boring institutions tend to be the ones quietly holding the ceiling up.

On July 9, President Donald Trump emptied it. The two Democratic commissioners, Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland, were fired by email from the White House Presidential Personnel Office, and the lone Republican, Christy McCormick, was asked to resign, according to reporting by Reuters and ProPublica. A fourth seat had been vacant since April. The commission is built for four members, split evenly between the parties. It now has none, which means no quorum, which means it cannot legally act, according to Votebeat.

What it cannot do matters more than what it is. The commission certifies voting systems that many states require before they will buy or use a machine. It maintains the national mail voter registration form. It distributes federal election money and passes along the unglamorous guidance that county clerks rely on to run the election you will actually vote in. Its roughly 55 staffers are still at their desks. The body that authorizes them to decide anything is gone.

Four months before a midterm.

The White House said the president “reserves the right to remove individuals” who may not be aligned with securing elections, in a statement to USA TODAY. Notice what is missing from that sentence. Nobody has alleged that these people did anything wrong.

Taken alone, the firings might read as a personnel squabble. They are not alone. The Justice Department has demanded complete voter registration files from nearly every state, including driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers, and has sued 30 states and the District of Columbia for refusing, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Eleven of those suits have already been thrown out. At least 16 states handed the files over anyway. The stated plan is to run those names against a Homeland Security system that has a documented history of flagging eligible citizens as ineligible.

Meanwhile the president’s SAVE America Act, which would require documentary proof of citizenship to register and would sharply limit mail voting, sits stalled in the Senate. He told Republicans in March it would “guarantee the midterms.” That is a strange thing to promise about a security measure. Security is supposed to guarantee accuracy. It is not supposed to guarantee outcomes.

The fraud all of this is meant to stop keeps failing to show up. Georgia reviewed every contest on every ballot in its June runoff and turned up 23 discrepancies out of 1.11 million ballots cast, according to Gabriel Sterling, the former senior Republican elections official in that state. That is not a broken system. That is a rounding error.

To be fair, not every piece of this is unprecedented. Conservative election lawyer Hans von Spakovsky told USA TODAY that the Justice Department has sent observers to selected jurisdictions in every federal election since the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965, no matter which party held the White House. He is right, and monitors by themselves are routine. The question is what routine monitors mean when they arrive alongside a hollowed out certification agency, a nationwide grab for voter data, and a president who says out loud that the only way he loses is if we cheat.

Democrats lead the generic congressional ballot by roughly six points, according to the Silver Bulletin polling average updated July 6. You can believe that number or not. The people rearranging the referee’s booth appear to believe it.

So pay attention. Learn the name of your county election official. Check your registration now, not in October. Show up to the certification meeting that used to be too dull to attend. The people trying to bend this process are counting on exactly one thing: that we find it boring. Go beyond the headlines…

Support for Israel is less important for younger Jewish Americans, AP-NORC poll finds

Asked whether they view Trump as a friend or enemy, most Ukrainians felt this way

Trump moves to tighten federal control of elections ahead of midterms

Largest housing affordability bill in decades becomes law without Trump’s signature

The thinking style that makes people vulnerable to extremism

Dementia rising across Latino populations, multidecade study finds

Trump Administration Scrapping Nuclear Energy Rules Requiring Plants to Keep Radiation Levels “As Low as Reasonably Achievable”

A new app, HyperTexting, turns the open web into a scrollable social media-like feed

Warnings for Latin American democracies from Colombia and Peru

Solar-powered tricycles help Cubans navigate fuel shortages and blackouts