July 14, 2026

Every Escalation in the Strait Shows Up in Our Gas Tanks

There is a name for demanding payment to move cargo safely past a danger you are helping to create. “Guardian” is not it.

On Monday morning, President Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States is reinstating its naval blockade of Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, that America will henceforth be known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” and that we will be “reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped.” He repeated the idea on Fox, musing that we might call ourselves the guardian angel of the strait, because the other nations are wealthy and cannot expect us to do it for nothing.

Here is the awkward part. Just last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said flatly that no country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway, that this is existing international law, and that it works that way in international waters everywhere. He said it because Iran was the one talking about collecting money. The International Maritime Organization, which regulates global shipping, told CNBC after Trump’s post that it stands firmly against charging for passage through straits used for international navigation and that there is no legal basis for mandatory transit tolls. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, could not resist. He agreed on X that whoever protects the ships deserves compensation, noted that Iran will remain the guardian of the strait forever, and added that 20 percent is too much. Iran, he said, will be fair.

When Tehran is using our own argument to mock us, the argument has a problem.

The markets did not wait for the legal debate. Brent crude jumped 9.6 percent Monday to settle near $83 a barrel, its biggest single day gain in more than six years, according to CNBC. The S&P 500 fell 0.79 percent and the Nasdaq shed 1.55 percent. Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil normally moves through that narrow channel, according to the Energy Information Administration, which is precisely why Iran will not let go of it and precisely why every escalation lands in our fuel tanks.

And it has been landing there for months. The national average for regular gasoline was $2.98 on Feb. 28, the day the war began. It peaked at $4.56 on May 21 and had drifted back to $3.84 by July 8, according to AAA, before this latest spike. A Brown University estimate cited by NBC News puts the additional amount we have collectively spent on gasoline since the war started at about $35 billion. That is money that did not go to rent, groceries, or a kid’s braces.

We have also been consistent about how we feel. A poll from The Associated Press and NORC conducted June 11 to 17 found 65 percent of us disapprove of Trump’s handling of Iran. An NPR, PBS News and Marist survey in late April found 61 percent said the military action has done more harm than good, including a quarter of Republicans. This war has never been popular, not for a single week.

Which brings us to the thing nobody in the administration has offered: an endgame. Trump formally notified Congress on July 10 that strikes resumed July 7, restarting a 60 day window under the War Powers Resolution during which he needs no further authorization. Aaron David Miller, a career State Department veteran now at the Carnegie Endowment, put it plainly: the president is in a box, and the options are all unpalatable. Allison McManus of the Center for American Progress said the administration is looking for any announcement that creates the impression of control in a situation it barely controls.

A toll is not a strategy. It is a slogan with a price tag, and we are the ones paying it, at the pump and in our retirement accounts.

Congress can end this. The War Powers Resolution exists for exactly this moment, and every member who declines to force a vote is choosing to let the clock run. In November, we get to decide who was serious. Democrats already lead the generic ballot 50 to 43 among registered voters, according to a Strength In Numbers and Verasight survey conducted June 17 to 22. Call your representatives. Ask them one question: what, specifically, ends this?

Then ask them why we are pretending a protection fee is a foreign policy. Go beyond the headlines…

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