July 15, 2026

A War Without a Goal Is a War Without an End

Somewhere between our morning commute and the grocery checkout, a war none of us voted for is quietly reaching into our wallets. It does not announce itself. It shows up as a few extra cents on a gallon of gas, a steeper delivery charge, a number on the receipt that feels a little off. That is what a conflict in a narrow waterway thousands of miles away looks like from here.

On Wednesday morning, United States forces launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran, the latest flare in a fight over the Strait of Hormuz that keeps roaring back to life. Central Command said the strikes were meant to degrade Iranian forces that have been attacking commercial ships. Hours earlier, President Trump told Fox News the military would hit Iran “very hard” for several nights running, then warned that next week the targets shift to power plants and bridges unless Tehran comes to the table.

Going after the electricity and water that ordinary Iranians depend on is not a bargaining chip. Under international humanitarian law it can amount to a war crime, and it is the kind of move that tends to invite the same in return. Iran has already struck vessels and fired missiles at Gulf states and Jordan.

Here is the uncomfortable irony. This is the president who promised to end forever wars. Now the analysts watching this one warn that a forever war is exactly what we may be sliding into. Andreas Böhm, a lecturer in international affairs at the University of St Gallen, told CNBC that Trump “started the war without a goal” and that the fighting risks settling into a long, low intensity conflict with no clear exit. Mike Rosenberg of IESE Business School put it plainly to CNBC: we are “no closer to a settlement,” and the administration “has no easy way out.”

Follow the money and the stakes sharpen. Brent crude held above $85 a barrel on Wednesday, according to Trading Economics, climbing for a third straight session on fears about safe passage through Hormuz. Before the war, roughly a fifth of the world’s oil moved through that strait, according to the United Nations, and about 110 ships crossed it each day, according to CNN. Traffic has since collapsed. When that much energy gets choked at a single point on the map, the cost ripples outward until it lands on us, in fuel, in freight, in the price of nearly everything that moves.

There is a political cost too. Trump floated a 20% toll on cargo passing through Hormuz this week, then abandoned it, saying Gulf states would invest in America instead. That kind of on again, off again messaging is not a strategy. It is confusion dressed up as toughness, and shipping companies, allies and markets are all left guessing.

What should worry us most is the missing plan. A war without a stated goal cannot be won, only continued. Rosenberg suggested the administration may avoid any real deal until after the midterms, which means the fighting could be stretched to fit a campaign calendar rather than a path to peace. That is a grim thought: lives and dollars spent to run out a political clock.

We have seen this movie. It opens with strikes framed as limited and precise, and it ends years later with everyone asking how we got in and why we cannot get out. The moment to ask those questions is now, while the answer still belongs to us and not to inertia. We should demand a goal, a limit, and a vote in Congress before the next wave decides for us. Go beyond the headlines…

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