July 16, 2026

The Internet Is a Utility Now. A Judge Just Complicated Who Gets It.

Try applying for a job today without the internet. Or refilling a prescription, or helping a child finish a homework assignment, or booking the only open slot at the DMV. Go ahead. I’ll wait.

That is the world we actually live in, which is what makes this week’s ruling out of Washington worth noticing. A federal judge decided that a program built to help more of us get online crossed a constitutional line, not because of what it bought, but because of how it decided who to help.

According to The Hill, U.S. District Judge John Bates ruled Wednesday that the Digital Equity Act unconstitutionally let the government weigh race when handing out grants. Bates, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, leaned heavily on the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision ending affirmative action in college admissions. Closing a broad gap in society, he wrote, is a worthy goal but not a strong enough reason for the government to sort people by race.

Here is the backstory. Congress passed the Digital Equity Act in 2021 inside the roughly $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, setting aside $2.75 billion across three grant programs, according to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and the American Library Association. The money was meant to buy laptops, wire up libraries, and teach digital skills to eight groups Congress called “covered populations,” a list that, according to the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, sweeps in more than 80 percent of us at one point or another.

So who is actually offline? The gap is real, and it does track with race. According to a Pew Research Center survey published in 2024, 83 percent of White adults and 84 percent of Asian adults had home broadband, compared with 75 percent of Hispanic adults and 68 percent of Black adults. But here is the honest part Pew includes and the political fight tends to skip: many of those racial differences shrink or disappear once you account for income, education, age, and whether someone lives in a rural stretch or a dense city.

That nuance is exactly where this ruling lands. The judge did not say the divide is fake or that closing it is a bad idea. He said the government cannot use race itself as the sorting tool. And the program can keep going without that piece. According to reporting on a June hearing before Bates, the Trump administration told the court it would run the grants without the racial classification, and the judge signaled the program may move forward on that basis.

Which raises another question: If the need is better captured by income and geography anyway, does dropping the race criterion gut the program, or does it aim the same money more precisely at anyone stranded on the wrong side of the divide? Reasonable people land in different places here, and both answers deserve a real hearing.

What is not abstract is the cost of the pause. The National Digital Inclusion Alliance, the group that sued after its own $25.7 million grant was canceled, according to The Hill, is now stuck in limbo while the government decides its next move. Multiply that across libraries, community colleges, and rural nonprofits that already built plans around this money, and the delay itself becomes the policy.

We spent years agreeing that getting online is no longer a luxury. Now we get to find out whether we meant it, and whether we can close a gap this wide without arguing forever about how we are allowed to measure it. Go beyond the headlines…

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