July 2, 2025

A few states are getting hotter this month — and not just because of the brutal heat wave scorching much of the country. Instead, it’s a different kind of heat, coming from a new wave of state laws taking effect that critics say give GOP-led legislatures even more tools to chip away at their constituents’ basic rights.

From Tennessee to Florida, Republican-controlled states have rolled out a variety of new laws this July that touch on some of the most debated issues in the country — immigration, guns, LGBTQ rights, and even public health measures like water fluoridation.

In Tennessee, local officials could now face felony charges if they support so-called “sanctuary policies,” which typically limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The law defines these policies broadly, raising concerns that even a council member’s vote or public statement could land them in legal trouble. Another Tennessee law makes it illegal to shelter undocumented immigrants — a measure that some religious groups and landlords are already challenging in court, arguing it criminalizes basic acts of compassion like offering housing.

On gun rights, the divide among states continues to grow. Wyoming has scrapped most “gun-free zones” in public spaces, including schools and government buildings, claiming it will make those spaces safer by allowing people to carry firearms for self-defense. Opponents, however, worry the move will lead to more gun-related accidents and violence. Meanwhile, Colorado is tightening gun safety by requiring more comprehensive training for anyone seeking a concealed carry permit.

Perhaps one of the more unexpected battlegrounds is water. Florida joined Utah in banning the addition of fluoride to public drinking water — a policy long supported by public health officials for its role in reducing tooth decay. The ban follows public statements from U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has called fluoride dangerous, despite decades of research showing otherwise.

The wave of new restrictions on transgender rights also continues. In Georgia, transgender athletes are now barred from competing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity. Iowa has stripped gender identity from its anti-discrimination laws entirely, and Kansas banned gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

While some of these laws will face legal challenges, they reflect a larger trend of conservative state governments aggressively advancing policies aligned with the Trump administration’s priorities, even when those moves spark controversy or lawsuits.

What this all means is that the legal landscape — and in some cases, basic civil rights — are becoming increasingly fragmented from state to state, leaving many Americans with very different daily realities depending on where they live.

