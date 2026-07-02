July 2, 2026

If This Isn’t a Conflict of Interest, What Would One Look Like?

Imagine a job where your paycheck more than triples the year you start, and the raise shows up not from your boss but from strangers all over the world who suddenly find it very useful to put money in your pocket. That is roughly the story told by President Trump’s latest financial disclosure, released this week by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, which shows his businesses pulled in more than $2 billion in 2025, his first year back in the White House. That is more than triple what he reported the year before, according to PBS NewsHour’s reporting on the filing.

Where did it come from? A lot of it did not exist as a serious revenue stream before he ran the country again. According to the 927-page disclosure, more than $1.2 billion came from just two crypto ventures: World Liberty Financial, the company he and his sons helped launch, and the $TRUMP meme coin he rolled out three days before his inauguration. The Hill reported he took in over $526 million from World Liberty token sales and more than $635 million in royalties tied to the meme coin.

Here is the part worth slowing down for. That meme coin surged, then crashed, and hundreds of thousands of ordinary buyers who followed his lead lost money while he cleared hundreds of millions, according to New York Times investigative reporter Eric Lipton, speaking on PBS NewsHour. One commentator quoted by The New Republic estimated that $10,000 put into the coin on inauguration day would be worth about $415 now. The house won. The people who trusted the pitch did not.

Then there is the foreign money, which is where this stops being a story about one man’s bank account and becomes a story about ours. In January 2025, a firm tied to the government of the United Arab Emirates paid $500 million for a 49 percent stake in World Liberty Financial, according to reporting by Forbes and The Hill. Months later, an Emirati state fund used the company’s stablecoin to complete a $2 billion investment in Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, as CBS News and CNN reported. That fall, Trump pardoned Binance’s founder, who had pleaded guilty to money laundering failures. We are meant to read all of that as coincidence.

The president says he is hands off. “We have funds that run my money,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, according to The Hill, describing accounts he claims not to touch. But a meme coin bearing his own name, launched on the eve of his swearing in, is not a mutual fund some manager picked for him.

Why should any of us care how a billionaire earns his billions? Because the same administration writing crypto rules is now the biggest winner from crypto, and the same White House negotiating with Gulf governments is quietly cashing their checks. Ethics experts from across the political spectrum, interviewed for a report published by AOL, reached for words like bribery and emoluments, not as insults but as legal categories the Constitution was built to prevent.

Past presidents understood the optics. Jimmy Carter handed his peanut farm to an independent trustee. George W. Bush sold his stake in the Texas Rangers, according to PBS NewsHour. They gave things up so that we would never have to wonder who they were serving.

We are past wondering now. The disclosure is public, the numbers are staggering, and the midterms are the next place we get to say what we think of a presidency that pays this well. The receipts are right there. The only open question is whether we bother to read them. Go beyond the headlines…

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