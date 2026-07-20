July 20, 2026

We Keep Winning the First Week and Losing the War

Somewhere off the coast of Oman right now, oil tankers sit at anchor with nowhere to go. Their crews wait. Their cargo waits. And every day they wait, we pay for it, at the pump, at the grocery store, in the quiet math of our household budgets that no longer stretch the way it used to.

This is what month five of the Iran war looks like. And if the shape of it feels familiar, that is because we have lived this story before. Twice.

We have been at war for more than 20 of the past 25 years, according to NPR’s reporting on the conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and now Iran. Each one opened with a highlight reel. The Taliban fell in weeks. Saddam Hussein fell in weeks. Iran’s military leadership was decimated on day one of this war. And then each highlight reel gave way to the long, grinding part nobody planned for. Twenty years in Afghanistan ended with the Taliban back in charge. Iraq cost us dearly and delivered instability. Now Iran’s government still stands, the war unresolved, one ceasefire announcement after another.

Peter Bergen, whose new book All the Presidents’ Wars examines this quarter century of conflict, puts it plainly: we are good at breaking things at the start of wars and bad at planning for the peace that follows. According to reporting on Bergen’s book, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan cost roughly six trillion dollars and 7,000 American lives. That is not a statistic. That is a generation’s worth of schools, hospitals, bridges and futures, spent.

Douglas Lute, the retired general who coordinated both earlier wars, told NPR the pattern is a mismatch between goals and tools. We launch bombing campaigns while demanding maximalist outcomes like regime change, and then we count on luck.

And here is the part that lands on us directly. Iran cannot match our firepower, so it did not try. It shut the Strait of Hormuz instead, a waterway that carried a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas before the war, according to NPR. Cheap drones against aircraft carriers. The result: gasoline averaged 4 dollars and 48 cents a gallon in May, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and oil prices jumped more than 14 percent in a single week this month as strikes resumed, according to Trading Economics. Every fill up is a war tax we never voted on.

There is a better model, and we have used it. The 1991 Gulf War had one limited goal, liberate Kuwait, backed by a real international coalition. Five weeks of bombing, four days of ground combat, done. Lute calls it the last time we had realistic objectives.

So the question is not whether we can win the opening week. We always win the opening week. The question is whether we will finally demand that our leaders define what winning actually means before the bombs fall, and what it costs us when they refuse. Congress has war powers it has not seriously used in decades. This fall, we choose the people who hold them. We should ask every candidate one simple question: what is your plan for the day after? Because we have paid for that missing answer three times now. We should not pay a fourth.

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