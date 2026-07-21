July 21, 2026

A 96 Year Old Law, a 50 Percent Tax, and a Bill With Our Name on It

Hockey sticks, wine, cheese, and cement. That is what economic warfare looks like in 2026. Those are among the Canadian goods President Trump hit Monday with 50 percent tariffs, signed through three proclamations and announced on a conference call, according to reporting from ABC News and the Associated Press.

The legal weapon deserves as much attention as the number. The administration reached for Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, an authority that had never been used by any president, according to Axios. That is the same Depression-era tariff law that historians blame for helping deepen the worst economic collapse this country ever endured. It sat on the shelf for 96 years. It took this White House to aim it at our closest neighbor.

The new duties cover roughly $20 billion in annual Canadian imports, according to White House figures reported by CNN, and they take effect in 30 days. Energy, potash, fish, and critical minerals are exempt, according to the Associated Press, but goods that once crossed the border duty-free under the North American trade agreement are now fair game, according to Newsweek. The stated justification, according to an administration official quoted by ABC News, is that Canada discriminated against American cars, alcohol, and dairy, including provinces pulling American liquor from their shelves after earlier tariff rounds.

Here is what no fact sheet will say plainly: tariffs are collected at the border from American importers, and those costs roll downhill to us. When cement costs 50 percent more, our homes, roads, and construction projects cost more. When Canadian dairy, wine, machinery, and electrical equipment get taxed, our grocery bills and utility budgets absorb the hit. The Associated Press reported the move risks unleashing a fresh wave of higher inflation. Even Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, hardly neutral but rarely careless with words, observed that this dispute “has raised costs for families, particularly in the U.S.”, according to Forbes.

Carney did not announce retaliation. He said Canada has merely matched earlier American measures and stands ready to intensify negotiations, according to Forbes. Ontario Premier Doug Ford went further, urging Canada to answer dollar for dollar if the tariffs proceed. So we now sit inside a window of 30 days while two of the most integrated economies on the planet decide whether to bargain or brawl. Our recent history offers little comfort. Canada dropped most of its counter tariffs in September 2025 hoping to land a deal, according to The Epoch Times. This is what that goodwill purchased.

And notice how it all happened. No vote. No hearing. No debate in our name. The Constitution hands the tariff power to Congress, and Congress spent decades signing it away. Several Democratic lawmakers proposed repealing Section 338 last year precisely because they warned a president could use it to destabilize the economy, according to the Associated Press. They were brushed aside. Now the warning is policy.

We are not spectators here. We are the customers who will pay these taxes at the register, and we are the employers of every member of Congress who let this authority slip away. The midterms are in November. Before then, every candidate asking for our votes should answer one question: will you vote to take the tariff power back? Because a 96-year-old loaded weapon just went off, and we are standing downrange. Go beyond the headlines…

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