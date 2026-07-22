July 22, 2026

If the Data Doesn’t Matter, Why is the Trump Administration Fighting So Hard to Delete It?

Here’s a magic trick the federal government pulled off this week. How do you make workplace discrimination disappear? You stop counting it.

On Tuesday, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission voted two to one, along party lines, to begin scrapping a rule that has stood since 1966. That rule requires large employers, generally companies with 100 or more workers, to send Washington a yearly summary of the race and sex of their workforce. No names. No individual files. Just the aggregate picture of who works where, and at what level.

For 60 years, through 10 presidential administrations of both parties according to the Associated Press, that picture has been the backbone of civil rights enforcement. When a worker files a discrimination charge, investigators can check whether it fits a pattern. Commissioner Kalpana Kotagal, the lone dissenter, pointed to a recent case against a California grocery chain where the data showed nearly 100 percent of employees were Hispanic, evidence the agency used in alleging the company refused to hire anyone else, according to the Associated Press. That is what the data does. It turns a hunch into a case.

The commission’s argument for killing it? The reports cost too much and might themselves encourage discrimination. According to the EEOC’s own estimates, the requirement costs the more than two million covered employers almost $275 million a year, and the agency spends almost four million dollars administering it. Axios ran the math: that works out to roughly $135 per employer. About the price of one catered lunch, per company, per year, to keep the lights on over the entire national picture of workplace equality.

Let’s be honest about what we lose. Not the discrimination itself. Nobody seriously believes bias evaporates when the paperwork stops. What we lose is our ability to see it. Andrew Jones of The Conference Board told Axios this hits at the macro level, meaning less transparency and less comparable disclosure across firms. Companies will likely keep tracking this internally, he said, because their lawyers know the numbers surface in lawsuits anyway. So the data will still exist. It just won’t exist for us.

And that’s the part that should bother all of us, whatever our politics. We paid for six decades of this record. It told us how many women reached executive suites, how hiring shifted after the civil rights era, where progress stalled. Deborah Vagins of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights put it plainly in a statement: if you cannot measure problems, you cannot address them.

The rule isn’t dead yet. The proposal now enters a public comment period, roughly 30 days according to the Associated Press, before anything becomes final. That window belongs to us. Employment lawyers are already telling companies to keep collecting the data, because state requirements and litigation risk aren’t going anywhere.

So here’s the question we need to ask ourselves: If ending this data collection would truly end nothing but paperwork, why does it matter so much to the people ending it? Governments don’t usually fight to know less. When ours does, we should ask what it prefers we not find out. The comment period is open. We should fill it. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll: Trump’s MAGA base is souring on his Iran war

French lawmakers approve a sweeping social media ban for children under 15

EEOC votes to stop collecting race and sex data on U.S. workers

Trump announces 50% tariffs on Canada. What it means for consumers

Seeing Green: Nature Immersion Has Its Benefits

1 in 4 American workers report staying in unwanted jobs for health insurance

Ultimate Limit of The Human Lifespan May Be Identified, Study Suggests

Why people are ordering fake food and fashion deliveries on free ‘dopamine apps’

‘She was almost a Batman figure’: Mexico’s avenging Mother Courage

Why Palestinians in Gaza are celebrating Spain’s World Cup win