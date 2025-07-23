(Editor’s note: I asked ChatGPT to analyze the following article and give its own prediction.) If you’ve been wondering whether a recession is brewing, you’re not alone — and now, not even artificial intelligence is dodging the question. With economic signals turning more cryptic by the month, Quartz’s Emily Price handed the forecasting mic to a lineup of AI chatbots, from ChatGPT to Google’s Gemini to Elon Musk’s Grok, and asked: Is a recession headed our way?

Spoiler alert: Not even the bots agree.

Where the Bots Align (and Don’t)

Across the board, the bots saw the same dashboard of data: a Q1 GDP dip, softening job growth, sticky inflation, and an anxious Federal Reserve. But their interpretations diverged from there. Some, like Claude and Granite, leaned optimistic, pointing to consumer spending and a still-solid job market. Others, like Gemini and Ninja, flagged deeper concerns — yield curve inversions, corporate profit drops, and slowdowns in real GDP — that suggest we may already be drifting toward contraction.

Here’s the spread:

Granite and Claude: Recession odds at 15–20%

Recession odds at 15–20% ChatGPT and Grok: A cautious 20–33%

A cautious 20–33% Gemini and Ninja: A more alarming 35%+

So which one gets it right?

A Reality Check from the Real World

Let’s start with the facts:

The U.S. economy contracted by 0.5% in Q1 2025, its first negative print in three years. But forecasts suggest a 2.6% rebound in Q2.

Unemployment is at 4.1%, relatively low, but new jobless claims are creeping up.

Consumer spending is still growing, albeit more slowly.

Inflation is easing overall but remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

The yield curve remains inverted, a classic recession red flag.

Leading economic indicators have declined for six consecutive months — a historic precursor to past recessions.

These signs don’t scream panic, but they do whisper, “Pay attention.”

My Take: A Tipping Point Year

The most plausible scenario is one of slow-motion deterioration. We’re not staring down a 2008-style collapse — at least not yet. But unless consumer confidence holds and the Fed eases its grip soon, a shallow recession could form by early 2026.

Our projection?

Recession odds: ~30%–35% in the next 12 months.

This aligns most closely with the outlook from ChatGPT and Gemini, both of which recognize the push-pull tension between resilience and risk. Claude and Granite may be a touch too rosy, while Ninja and Falcon offer important cautionary reminders that this cycle has eerie similarities to past downturns — but with a 2025 twist.

The Bottom Line

AI isn’t replacing economists anytime soon — but it is starting to speak their language, with a little less jargon and a lot more speed. Whether you lean toward optimism or doom-scrolling, the bots agree on one thing: the economy is delicately balanced, and the next few quarters will decide which way it tips.

As always, it’s not just about what the data says — it’s about what the Fed, consumers, and yes, even policymakers do next. And in a world where both inflation and AI seem to be everywhere, staying informed might just be the smartest investment of all — and as always Go beyond the headlines…

Donald Trump’s Approval Rating With Men Hits Rock Bottom

The U.N.’s highest court will decide on the climate obligations of countries

White House eyeing education cuts for next funding clawback package

We asked ChatGPT and 6 other AI chatbots if a recession is coming. Here’s what they said

Why an active mindset matters

A new dinosaur species discovered in China didn’t roar, it chirped like a bird

One Dietary Supplement Shown to Reduce Aggression by Up to 28%

You Can Track Your Sun Exposure With This New App. Here’s How to Do It

Brazil court freezes Bolsonaro son’s assets as Trump’s tariffs appear to backfire

Puerto Rico’s government sues private power company as chronic outages damage appliances