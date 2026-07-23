July 23, 2026

The Map Says You Don’t Live Here Anymore

Two musicians in Memphis have played in the same band for 21 years. They live across the street from each other. As of this spring, they vote in different congressional districts. One street, one neighborhood, one city, sliced by a line drawn 200 miles away in Nashville by lawmakers who wanted Memphis to stop electing the people Memphis actually chooses.

That story, reported by the Associated Press in May, is not an accident of geography. It is the design. And it is happening in at least six states at once.

A new analysis published this week by NPR traces what the redistricting rush has done to Black communities in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina. The pattern is almost mechanical. Take a city where Black voters have built political power over generations. Crack it into pieces. Attach each piece to a vast rural region where the math guarantees a different outcome. Repeat.

The trigger was the Supreme Court’s April ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, decided six to three, which struck down Louisiana’s map and hollowed out Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the law that for six decades let voters challenge maps that diluted their voices. Justice Kagan warned in dissent that the decision renders Section 2 all but a dead letter. The states heard that as a starting gun.

Tennessee erased its only majority Black district, splitting Memphis three ways. The old 9th District was 62 percent Black, according to NPR. Its successor is just under 33 percent. Louisiana absorbed Shreveport, where Harris voters outnumbered Trump voters three to one according to NPR, into the Republican northwest. Alabama separated Mobile and Montgomery into districts that are 27 percent and 42 percent Black. Florida shrank the Black share of its 20th District from nearly 53 percent to 45 percent. And in Houston, the shuffle forced two Black Democratic incumbents into the same primary, ending Rep. Al Green’s two decades in Congress.

Republicans say this is simply partisan hardball, legal and bipartisan in spirit. And yes, both parties gerrymander. But there is a reason these particular lines keep landing on these particular neighborhoods. In these six states, voting is racially polarized. Nearly 78 percent of Black voters there backed Kamala Harris in 2024, according to NPR. You cannot surgically remove Democratic votes without surgically removing Black political power. The two are the same operation, and the Court just ruled that courts largely may not ask which one you intended.

Here is why this matters to all of us, whatever our race or party. Representation is not an abstraction. It is who answers when a hospital closes, when a factory leaves, when a storm hits. A member of Congress whose district runs hundreds of miles across a dozen counties answers to almost no one. Even the white Memphis musician quoted by the AP saw it plainly: nobody in these stretched districts gets served, Black or white, urban or rural.

And the deeper cost is trust. When we watch maps redrawn in the middle of the decade, on presidential demand, hours after a court ruling, we learn that our votes are inputs to be managed rather than choices to be respected. That lesson corrodes everything downstream, including the midterms this November, which these maps were built to decide before a single ballot is cast.

Congress could restore the Voting Rights Act. States could adopt independent commissions. Neither will happen unless we demand it, loudly, in the very elections these maps were drawn to rig. The line down that Memphis street was drawn by people who assumed we would shrug. Prove them wrong. Go beyond the headlines…

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