July 24, 2026

If the Supreme Court Said No, Why Are We Still Paying?

At 12:01 am, one tariff quietly died but another took its place. Most of us slept right through it. Our wallets did not.

Here’s what happened while we were dreaming. The temporary 10% global tariff Trump imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 hit its legal expiration date. That law caps any tariff at 150 days, full stop, no renewals without Congress. So the administration swapped in a brand new set of tariffs, this time under Section 301 of the same 1974 law, slapping duties of 10% or 12.5% on 60 trading partners for failing to ban imports made with forced labor. According to the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) own fact sheet, this action covers 99.4% of everything we import.

Did you see right? Almost every foreign-made product we buy now carries this tax.

Let’s be clear about the stated rationale. Forced labor is a genuine moral horror, and pressuring other countries to keep those goods out of global commerce is a defensible goal. USTR says the process included two rounds of public hearings and more than 2,100 public comments, and the administration points to India, which adopted new measures and earned the lower rate as proof the pressure works.

But we should also see the machinery behind the morality. The Supreme Court ruled six to three on February 20 that the emergency powers law the White House had been using does not let a president impose tariffs at all. Since then, the administration has hopscotched from one statute to another, first Section 122, now Section 301, to keep roughly the same tariff wall standing. The forced labor investigation launched in March, concluded in June, and produced tariffs that took effect at the exact minute the old ones lapsed. That is not a coincidence. That is choreography.

And the timing of the exemptions tells its own story. Oil, gas, certain fertilizers and some food products are carved out, which suggests the administration knows exactly which price spikes we would notice fastest at the pump and the grocery store.

So what does this cost us? According to the Yale Budget Lab’s latest analysis, tariffs under current law were already costing the average household about $550 a year, and that figure roughly doubles to about $1,100 annually with the Section 301 tariffs in place. The same analysis projects these tariffs will pull in about $2 trillion over the next decade. That revenue does not fall from the sky. It comes out of our pockets, one imported shirt, tool and toy at a time.

There’s a bigger question here than prices, though. The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to tax. The Supreme Court said as much in February. Yet five months later, we have essentially the same tariffs at nearly the same rates, rebuilt on different legal scaffolding, with Congress watching from the sidelines. Whatever we think of tariffs as policy, we should be uneasy about taxation by statutory workaround.

And more may be coming. The administration is still investigating excess manufacturing capacity among 16 of our largest trading partners, which could mean another round of duties on top of these.

We deserve a real debate, in Congress, on the record, about whether we want to pay more for goods in exchange for pressuring forced labor out of supply chains. That trade might even be worth it. But it’s our money and our Constitution. We should get a vote, or at least a voice, before the next midnight dance. Go beyond the headlines…

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