July 27, 2026

What the Cyclospora Outbreak Reveals About America’s Shrinking Food Surveillance

The most consequential number in American news this week is not coming out of the Strait of Hormuz. It is 249.

That is how many domestically acquired cases of cyclosporiasis the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logged nationwide from May 1 to July 16 of 2025. This year, over roughly the same stretch of time, according to the CDC, the count stands at 4,173 laboratory-confirmed cases, with about 7,400 more reports still under investigation. Michigan alone has recorded 8,176 cases as of July 24, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, in a state that normally sees around 50 in an entire year.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that spreads when human waste reaches food or water. It will not kill most of us. It will, per the CDC, hand us weeks of watery diarrhea, nausea and flattening fatigue. At least 98 people have been hospitalized in the outbreak traced to iceberg lettuce, which the CDC has now confirmed across nine states with 1,947 cases. No deaths have been reported. Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico on July 17.

So we have a lettuce problem. What we actually have is a knowing problem.

Reporting to FoodNet, the surveillance network run jointly by the CDC, the FDA and the Agriculture Department, became optional for cyclospora and five other pathogens for data collected on or after July 1, 2025, according to the CDC’s own website. Only salmonella and Shiga toxin producing E. coli stayed mandatory. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told reporters this month that criticism of the administration’s food safety record is invalid, and that the reductions targeted redundant surveillance. Susan Mayne, who directed the FDA’s food safety center from 2015 to 2023 and now teaches at Yale, told CBS News that this is not accurate.

Here is the uncomfortable part: both have a point. The CDC notes on that same page that FoodNet was never designed to detect outbreaks, and that passive reporting through the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System continues. Food Safety Magazine reported that experts, while calling the FoodNet reductions problematic, do not believe they caused this summer’s outbreak. Losing FoodNet is like canceling the census, not the 911 line. It still matters enormously, because you cannot fix what you have stopped measuring.

Capacity is the harder story. Close to 20 percent of investigator positions across the FDA’s human foods inspectorate were vacant, agency officials told CBS News in June of last year, with roughly 40 percent vacancy on the team handling critical foods like infant formula. The HHS inspector general found the FDA would need to inspect about 7,000 high risk facilities a year to hit its own benchmarks, and reached roughly 58 percent of that.

Then there is the rule that would have let investigators walk a bag of shredded lettuce back to the field it grew in. Compliance moved from January of this year to July 20, 2028. That one is not a single administration’s doing. Congress wrote the nonenforcement directive into a 2026 appropriations act, and the FDA said it intends to comply. Industry asked for runway. Lawmakers gave it. We are paying for that runway now, in the six weeks the CDC says it can take to determine whether a sick person belongs to an outbreak at all.

A CBS News/YouGov survey of 2,193 adults taken July 22 through 24, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 points, found four in 10 of us buying or eating less produce. That is a rational response to bad information, and it punishes growers who did everything right.

The question worth carrying into next summer is not whether lettuce is safe. It is whether we want to learn the answer the way we did this year, from county health department posts and TikTok, six weeks after the fact. Go beyond the headlines…

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