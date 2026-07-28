July 28, 2026

Four Deaths Disappeared From a Government Website. Their Families Noticed.

There is a government webpage almost nobody visits on purpose. It is gray and badly designed. This month it became one of the most closely watched documents in Washington, because the numbers on it would not sit still.

The page belongs to the Defense Casualty Analysis System, the Pentagon’s official ledger of who has been killed and wounded in our wars. Over the weekend, according to CNN, the department added more than 140 wounded and restored four soldiers whose deaths had disappeared from the count days earlier. The combined total now stands at 18 dead and 624 wounded since the war with Iran began on Feb. 28. Task and Purpose reported that as of Friday the same site listed 420 injured. Two hundred casualties surfaced essentially overnight.

The Pentagon also invented a new bucket. Alongside Operation Epic Fury, the database now carries a category called “Overseas Operations” for anyone killed or hurt starting July 7. That date is not random. It is the day the administration told Congress a fresh conflict had begun, a claim that conveniently restarted the 60 day clock the War Powers Act gives a president before he needs permission from lawmakers to keep fighting.

So we have a war split into two halves on paper, and a casualty count we now assemble ourselves by adding two columns. Acting press secretary Joel Valdez blamed “temporary data disruptions.” CNN reported the department did not respond to questions about what the new category even covers.

Twelve Senate Democrats led by Mazie Hirono of Hawaii sent Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth a five-page letter on July 23 demanding a full accounting by July 30. The letter points out that spokesman Sean Parnell said publicly on July 20 that nearly 100 service members had been injured since July 7 and 96 percent had returned to duty, while the database recorded zero wounded in action for the entire month.

We have seen this before. After Iran struck Al Asad Air Base in Iraq in January 2020, we were told no Americans were harmed. The count then climbed from 11 evacuated to 34, then 50, then 64, then 109 diagnosed with traumatic brain injury within roughly a month, according to the Associated Press and Military Times. Concussions do not announce themselves on impact. They surface days and weeks later, which is precisely why any live tally counting only the people who cannot walk it off will read low.

That should bother us whether we back this war or not. Parnell described most injuries as minor concussions. The Hirono letter asks how many troops have been screened for brain injury, and whether those cases are included in the wounded total at all. Nobody outside the building can say.

Meanwhile, the bill arrives. Hegseth told senators on July 21 that operations have already cost more than $37 billion since February, the Associated Press reported, while pressing Congress for billions more. We are being asked to finance a war whose human cost the government cannot keep straight for a single week.

And we are not enthusiastic. A Reuters/Ipsos survey of 1,246 adults taken July 24 through 26, with a margin of error of three points, found only one in three of us support the war, and 69 percent, including four in 10 Republicans, say the president has not clearly explained what we are fighting for.

David Lapan, a former Pentagon spokesman, told Task and Purpose that in the absence of specific information about these operations, casualty reporting is one of the few ways the public can judge how a war is going. That is the whole argument. The count is not bookkeeping. It is the receipt.

Fix it, and future presidents inherit a habit of honesty. Leave it, and every administration after this one learns that a war’s cost is whatever the website happens to say today. Go beyond the headlines…

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