July 30, 2025

Forget budgeting apps. Financial anxiety is the new side hustle. According to a new study from Empower, we now spend nearly four hours a day thinking about money. That’s the mental equivalent of a part-time job. Only this one comes with no paycheck and plenty of stress. In a nation of economic contradictions, where inflation is cooling, yet groceries still sting, this pervasive financial worry may be more than just psychological background noise. It’s shaping how we live, spend, and, increasingly, hold back.

Empower’s study paints a stark picture: we are tethered to our money concerns like never before. Whether it’s bills (57%), inflation (51%), or housing (34%), financial stress has become both chronic and communal. For younger adults, it’s job security and debt. For older Americans, it’s retirement portfolios and emergency funds. Across generations, money has morphed from a tool into a source of emotional labor.

What’s especially revealing is that nearly half of those surveyed said this anxiety drives real behavioral changes — cutting back on dining out, skipping non-essentials, adjusting budgets monthly. Millennials in particular are more likely to translate money stress into action. But here’s the catch: those changes often amount to micro-adjustments, not major overhauls. As Empower’s head of consumer insights Rebecca Rickert puts it, “People check their money like they’re checking the weather”—frequently and reactively, but not always with the power to change the forecast.

The disconnect between financial feelings and actual spending is nothing new, but it’s widening. Despite the narrative of belt-tightening, consumer card spending rose across the board this quarter. That suggests Americans might say they’re cutting back, but in practice, many are just shifting around their spending, fewer dinners out, maybe, but still splurging at Target or Starbucks.

This behavioral gap underscores a deeper tension in the economy: while traditional indicators like GDP growth and job numbers tell one story, the collective mood tells another. If vibes alone could trigger recessions, we might already be in one. And in many households, it certainly feels like it.

The most obvious antidote to all this money anxiety? More money. A higher income topped the list of desired relief valves (47%), followed closely by lower living expenses (45%) and a stronger economy (29%). These aren’t surprising asks but they do reveal how Americans view the problem. The stress isn’t just about budgeting better; it’s about a structural mismatch between wages and costs, between effort and reward.

Tariffs also emerged as a notable concern, particularly for younger voters, signaling not just personal anxiety, but political awareness. People aren’t only worrying about their own wallets. They’re connecting the dots between policy decisions and grocery receipts.

If there’s any upside to all this financial fixation, it’s that it may be nudging people toward smarter habits. More of us are paying attention, recalibrating our spending, and (in some cases) finally engaging with retirement plans and emergency funds.

But vigilance has its limits. Chronic anxiety can just as easily lead to financial paralysis — decision fatigue, avoidance, or settling for the path of least resistance.

Our money stress isn’t just a passing mood. It’s becoming a lifestyle. And while the anxiety may be fueling small, positive shifts in financial behavior, the underlying discontent speaks to a broader reckoning.

In a world where financial literacy is celebrated but financial stability feels out of reach, it’s no wonder that worry has become our most time-consuming unpaid gig. The bigger question is whether policy —and paychecks — can catch up to the pace of that worry. Until then, the mental part-time job continues. Go beyond the headlines…

