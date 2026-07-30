July 30, 2026

The Asylum System We’re Dismantling Reflects Who We Are

We like to think of asylum as a safety valve for the world’s most vulnerable people, a moral obligation wrapped in law. The reality of asylum in America right now bears little resemblance to that idea. Over the past eighteen months, the Trump administration has systematically dismantled what remains of our asylum program, and the changes accelerating this week represent something darker than mere policy reform. They amount to a wholesale rejection of the premise that asylum should protect anyone at all.

The numbers tell a stark story. According to federal data analyzed by the nonprofit Mobile Pathways, immigration courts are granting asylum at the lowest rates in at least two decades. This year, immigration judges denied 94 percent of asylum cases in June alone, compared with 62 percent just six months earlier. To get there, the administration replaced over 170 immigration judges with appointees more aligned with enforcement priorities. That’s not judicial reform. That’s stacking the deck.

But asylum denial is only part of the picture. The administration has also made it far harder for people to even reach the asylum process in the first place. A new rule announced this week allows asylum officers at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to funnel potentially hundreds of thousands of pending cases directly to immigration courts, where, according to immigration attorneys, they are now almost certain to be rejected. USCIS alone carries a backlog of roughly 1 million pending asylum cases.

The deliberate obstacles don’t stop there. Congressional Republicans have imposed new fees on asylum seekers for the first time in U.S. history. According to Welcome.US, an immigrant advocacy organization, asylum applicants now face a $100 filing fee along with an annual fee of $100 for each year their application remains pending. Those waiting years for decisions could easily pay hundreds or thousands of dollars. The same legislation eliminated access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for asylum seekers and refugees, and will revoke Medicaid and CHIP coverage starting in October of next year.

Perhaps most galling is the work authorization freeze. A newly proposed DHS rule would require asylum seekers to wait for one year before applying for work permits, up from five months. For people already waiting years for their cases, this extends an already unbearable limbo. Immigration advocates warn the rule could jeopardize the status of more than 2 million people already working legally in the United States.

Talk to immigration attorneys about what they’re seeing in practice and the frustration is palpable. Ruby Powers, who represents asylum applicants across the country, told NPR that she could “count on one hand” approvals from asylum offices in the first half of this year, a dramatic departure from her normal caseload. For legal minds trained to navigate complex statutes and competing interests, what’s happening now feels almost incomprehensible. This isn’t policy disagreement. It’s a coordinated assault on asylum itself.

The implications extend far beyond individual cases. We’re essentially telling the world that the United States will no longer be a place where people fleeing persecution can expect fair consideration. We’re saying that cost will matter more than credibility of claims. We’re saying that our legal system exists not to protect vulnerable people but to deter them.

This matters for what we claim to be as a nation. Asylum has always carried symbolic weight in American identity, the idea that we are different because we offer refuge. Whether we actually lived up to that promise has always been complicated. But now we’re not even pretending anymore. What we’re watching is the methodical demolition of that promise, piece by piece, rule by rule, denied case by denied case.

The numbers show us where this is heading. According to Justice Department figures, there are 2.4 million pending asylum applications stuck in immigration court. Hundreds of thousands more are about to be pushed into that same system. Each one represents a person who believes they face danger at home. What happens to them will say everything about who we’ve decided to be. Go beyond the headlines…

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