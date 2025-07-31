July 31, 2025

At 60, the Voting Rights Act is showing its age. Not in irrelevance, but in the relentless political attempts to erode its power. As Democrats mark the law’s milestone by reintroducing legislation to restore its full force, Republicans are moving in the opposite direction, strategically chipping away at what remains. The battleground has shifted from polling places to courtrooms, with a conservative Supreme Court poised to once again redefine the legal architecture of American democracy.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965, once hailed as a crowning achievement of the Civil Rights Movement, now stands at a legal crossroads. Its original mandate, to protect voters, especially communities of color, from discrimination at the ballot box, has already been hollowed out by Supreme Court rulings like Shelby County v. Holder (2013), which eliminated the federal preclearance requirement for changes to voting laws. What’s left is Section 2, the heart of the VRA’s enforcement mechanism. And that, too, is now under threat.

Republicans are pushing a two-pronged legal strategy: block private citizens and civil rights groups from enforcing the VRA, and question whether parts of the law, particularly race-based protections in redistricting, are still constitutional at all. If successful, this would transfer sole enforcement power to the U.S. Attorney General, dramatically reducing the volume and variety of voting rights challenges nationwide.

The Supreme Court is already responsible for weakening key parts of the VRA. It may soon decide whether it has any real bite left. In a series of recent signals, Justices Gorsuch, Thomas, and Alito have questioned whether individuals or organizations even have the right to sue under Section 2. In a chilling move, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, barring private enforcement in seven states, including Arkansas, Missouri, and the Dakotas.

These rulings arrive amid broader legal challenges in Louisiana and North Dakota, with cases moving swiftly toward the high court. And while the Court surprised some by upholding Section 2 in Allen v. Milligan last year, striking down Alabama’s racial gerrymander, voting rights advocates worry that was a temporary reprieve, not a change in course.

To understand the stakes, one must recognize that these battles aren’t about bureaucracy. They’re about political power. Redistricting cases, like the one in Louisiana, directly shape which voices are amplified in Congress. If private actors, like the NAACP or tribal nations, can no longer sue when Black, Latino, or Native American communities are unfairly mapped, the burden shifts to a single federal office that may lack the resources, bandwidth, or political will to act.

This is no accident. As Professor Wilfred Codrington of Cardozo Law notes, the very legal theories being pushed by conservative lawyers and Republican officials are designed to “do something big.” That something could be the dismantling of the most powerful civil rights law in American history without ever saying so outright.

Against this backdrop, Senate Democrats have reintroduced a bill to reinstate and expand the VRA. It would restore preclearance, protect poll workers, and stop the purging of voters for simply not showing up. But in a divided Congress, the bill has little hope of passage. Its value, then, may be more symbolic: a line in the sand, a legislative statement that even if the courts retreat, some lawmakers are still willing to defend democratic participation.

The fundamental question looming over the Supreme Court isn’t just about Section 2 or who can bring a lawsuit. It’s whether the United States still believes that racial discrimination in voting requires federal safeguards, or whether we’ve moved past the need for such protections. Justice Clarence Thomas, for one, has made his view clear: the VRA, as currently interpreted, is at odds with the Constitution.

But that view is far from settled. As Adriel Cepeda Derieux of the ACLU notes, the Court has also recently reaffirmed the VRA’s legitimacy in cases like Milligan, with even conservative justices siding with precedent. Whether that unity holds, or fractures under pressure, could define the next generation of voting rights in America.

The Voting Rights Act was never meant to be timeless. It was meant to be a living law: responsive, enforceable, and durable. What happens next won’t just shape elections. It will determine who has the right and the power to shape them. And in that struggle, the law’s age may not be its weakness, but its warning. Go beyond the headlines…

