June 10, 2025

One reason why the current administration is pushing through at lightening speed Project 2025 — and make no mistake, for all the denial on the campaign trail of knowing anything about the blueprint to destroy US democracy, its full execution leaves little doubt — could be because of their claims the 2020 election was “stolen.” Unfortunately, any objective analysis since the 2020 election, seemingly debunking the conspiracy theories that the MAGA crowd thrives on, is immediately dismissed. Them MAGA love their conspiracies! So, the latest research challenging their perspective of the 2020 election will no doubt be dismissed without reading it, but for the rest of us who are curious of the findings, let’s go beyond the headlines…

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences provides one of the most comprehensive, data-driven assessments to date of how accurately the 2020 U.S. election votes were counted — and its findings strike at the heart of the “stolen election” narrative. Analyzing post-election audits from 856 jurisdictions across 27 states, researchers found that vote-count discrepancies were vanishingly rare — with an average error rate measured in thousandths of a percent and no systemic bias favoring either candidate. In short: votes were counted with extraordinary accuracy.

False claims of widespread fraud and vote manipulation have fueled not only political division but also the justification for sweeping efforts like Project 2025, aimed at remaking the federal government in ways that threaten democratic norms. Yet this new study’s data — covering more than 71 million votes — contradicts those claims decisively. In presidential ballots specifically, the median discrepancy was zero, and the average margin shift between Biden and Trump was a minuscule 0.007 percent. Allegations of vote-switching by machines or absentee ballot fraud? The audits uncovered none of it.

For the conspiracy-driven, this won’t matter — new facts are often met with deeper entrenchment in false beliefs. But for anyone committed to truth, this study reaffirms what countless investigations, court rulings, and election officials across the political spectrum have already stated: the 2020 election was secure, the vote count was accurate, and democracy worked as it should. The ongoing refusal to acknowledge this reality is not just about the past — it’s fueling present and future efforts to undermine the very system that proved its integrity. Continue Going Beyond the Headlines…

New AHCA Survey Warns Medicaid Cuts Could Force Nursing Home Closures

Champion of the people or a traitor? A new force emerges in southern Gaza

Trump flexes executive power through the military

Corporate bankruptcy surge signals trouble for the U.S. economy

How To Stop Catastrophic Thinking

New research shows 2020 U.S. vote counts were extraordinarily accurate, contradicting fraud claims

Looser gun laws tied to thousands more US child shooting deaths

PayPal is adding hotel booking within its app

Peru drops plan to shrink protected area around Nazca Lines archaeological site

Costa Rica Video Footage Reveals Strange Deer-Bird Interaction