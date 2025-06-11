June 11, 2025

No one likes it when peaceful protests are exploited by troublemakers. Historically, rounding up these troublemakers is the purview of the local police. Yet, in a blatant show of power, the current administration deployed both the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles to ‘enforce’ the law. It’s a step that angers California politicians and residents but scares the rest of us (US).

And it’s not just a matter of politics — it’s a test of the balance of power and how far presidential emergency authority can go. President Trump’s decision, made over the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom, federalized the California National Guard and sent 2,000 troops to LA for 60 days, with hundreds of Marines mobilized as well. The stated mission: to protect federal agents and buildings as protests against immigration enforcement actions unfolded.

Yet legal experts warn this move is pushing the limits of the law. The president stopped short of invoking the Insurrection Act, instead relying on a lesser-known statute — one typically reserved for extreme cases of rebellion. Critics, including Governor Newsom and constitutional scholars, say this rationale appears thin and politically motivated, not based on immediate public safety needs.

Meanwhile, everyday life in Los Angeles has been disrupted. The sight of armed troops in city streets is unnerving for many residents and business owners. Civil rights advocates fear a chilling effect on peaceful protest, and potential escalation if military forces are drawn into confrontations. Already, polling shows nearly half of Americans disapprove of deploying the National Guard and Marines — signaling unease beyond California.

This moment is part of a broader trend. Under Trump, emergency powers have been invoked at an unprecedented rate — 21 national emergencies so far, often used to advance domestic policy goals without congressional approval. Legal scholars caution that continued expansion of executive power, unchecked, risks undermining the constitutional separation of powers.

For now, California is preparing to sue, and the courts may once again be called to decide whether this use of presidential authority crosses a legal line. In the meantime, as LA residents adjust to the presence of military personnel in their streets, the rest of the country watches — and wonders what future emergencies might justify such actions next. Go beyond the headlines…

