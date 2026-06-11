June 11, 2026

America’s Doctors Just Declared War on RFK Jr.

Doctors are not known for picking fights. Their whole job is to keep their voices level even when the news is bad, to calm us down rather than rile us up. So when the largest group of physicians in the country votes to stop being polite, it is worth noticing who they decided to stop being polite with.

This week in Chicago, the American Medical Association elected Sandra Fryhofer, an Atlanta internist and blunt critic of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to be its next president, according to the AMA. She beat an opponent who had promised to keep working quietly with the administration. The message from the group’s delegates was hard to miss. They want their leaders to call out Kennedy, even if it costs them money.

That last part matters more than it sounds. The AMA spent the past year trying to stay on Kennedy’s good side, partly to protect the Medicare fees its members depend on. Trading that leverage for open criticism is the kind of choice people make when they think something bigger is at stake.

So what do the AMA’s more than 320,000 members think is at stake? Start with measles. The CDC has confirmed about 2,030 measles cases in 2026 as of early June, putting this year on pace to pass 2025, which was already the worst stretch for measles in over three decades. Public health experts warn we could lose the elimination status we earned in 2000. Measles was supposed to be a solved problem. It is becoming an unsolved one on our watch.

Then there is the money. The budget law Republicans passed last year, often called the One Big Beautiful Bill, cuts roughly $1 trillion from Medicaid over a decade, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates analyzed by KFF. That same analysis projects about 10 million people losing Medicaid coverage, with the total number of uninsured climbing higher once related cuts to Affordable Care Act plans are counted. Those are not abstractions to a doctor. They are the patients who simply stop showing up.

Vaccines sit at the center of the fight. After Kennedy and the CDC rewrote the childhood immunization schedule in January, shrinking the list of diseases kids are routinely protected against from 18 down to 11, the American Academy of Pediatrics sued. A federal judge blocked the changes in March, per the AAP. The AMA backed that case from the sidelines rather than leading it, which is exactly the caution its members are now rejecting.

Here is why this should land for the rest of us, whether or not we ever crack open a medical journal. Doctors are not a partisan bloc. For a long time they leaned Republican. When a profession that cautious decides the quiet approach has failed, that is a signal about how serious the moment really is. According to polling the AMA points to, we already trust doctors on vaccines more than we trust the government, which means these are the people many of us will actually listen to.

The new tone will not arrive overnight. Fryhofer does not take over until the summer of 2027, and plenty of doctors worry that picking this fight could cost the group allies and income it cannot easily replace. That tension is real.

But the vote already happened, and it told us something. The people who treat us decided that staying comfortable was no longer worth it.

So the question lands back with us. When our own doctors conclude that silence carries a body count, are we paying as much attention as they are? Go beyond the headlines…

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