June 12, 2025

We know from history that at every stage of U.S. growth, immigrants were demonized — the very people whose sweat and backbreaking work were helping make the U.S. a beacon of global aspirations. The Chinese, the Irish, Mexicans — the list goes on. So why does the irrational fear of migrants persist today?

Recent psychological and social research offers some answers — and a much-needed counterbalance to the political narratives that often dominate headlines. From the role of uncertainty to social media’s amplifying effect, from the real-world contributions of immigrants to the psychological roots of conspiracy thinking, new data reveal a more complex and grounded understanding of immigration’s impact on both newcomers and the societies they join.

First, many assumptions about the supposed strain immigrants place on society don’t hold up under scrutiny. A large-scale study published in Psychiatry Research found that immigrants in the U.S. are significantly less likely than native-born Americans to experience anxiety, depression, or trauma-related disorders. The so-called “healthy migrant hypothesis” suggests that the very act of migration selects for resilience — those who choose to move often possess greater physical and psychological fortitude.

Interestingly, this mental health advantage is strongest among adults who migrated after age 12. Those who arrive as young children appear more vulnerable to stressors such as acculturation pressures and discrimination, which may erode this resilience over time.

Uncertainty Fuels Fear — Not Always Facts

So where does the fear of migrants come from? Research from Portugal points to one key driver: uncertainty. When people feel unsure about the effects of immigration, they are more prone to perceive immigrants as threats to jobs, public services, and cultural identity. The more uncertain individuals felt, the stronger their support for nationalist attitudes and restrictive immigration policies.

While this study was conducted in Portugal, its findings resonate globally, especially in contexts where economic instability or rapid demographic change fuels anxiety about the future.

The Role of Social Media in Fanning Anti-Immigrant Sentiment

Compounding the problem is how social media magnifies anti-immigrant emotions — particularly among those with lower cognitive ability, according to a study in Frontiers in Psychology. In a review of more than 86,000 posts in Singapore-based online forums, researchers found that discussions about immigrants were overwhelmingly negative, centering on fears of economic competition and cultural erosion.

A follow-up survey confirmed that people who used social media frequently and perceived immigrants as a threat reported more anger and fear toward them. Moreover, individuals with lower cognitive ability were especially vulnerable to these emotional responses, likely due to greater susceptibility to simplistic or emotionally charged narratives.

Immigrants and Crime: The Data Dispel the Myths

Another stubborn myth is that immigrants are linked to higher crime rates. A study in Crime & Delinquency found no evidence to support this claim. Researchers examined arrest data in California and Texas — states with very different immigration policies — during the early Trump administration years. Despite tougher enforcement, immigrant crime rates remained consistently low, particularly for violent offenses.

Sanctuary policies in California were not associated with higher crime, and tougher policies in Texas did not produce lower crime rates. In fact, immigrants across both states had lower arrest rates than non-immigrants.

Immigrants Drive Economic Growth and Entrepreneurship

Far from draining public resources, immigrants — particularly high-skilled ones — often contribute to economic dynamism. A study in PNAS showed that regions with an influx of high-skilled immigrants on H-1B visas saw a 6% boost in new business formation within three years. These newcomers don’t just start companies; they also foster innovation and knowledge transfer in industries with large established firms.

This positive impact wasn’t limited to immigrant entrepreneurs themselves; the presence of high-skilled newcomers strengthened the overall entrepreneurial ecosystem, helping drive regional growth.

The Deeper Psychology Behind Replacement Fears

Despite this wealth of evidence, conspiracy theories about immigration still take root. A nationally representative study published in Politics, Groups, and Identities found that about one-third of Americans endorse some version of the “White Replacement” conspiracy theory — the belief that white Americans are being systematically replaced through immigration.

What’s striking is that belief in this theory is not primarily driven by political ideology, but by certain psychological traits: antisocial tendencies, authoritarianism, and deep distrust of the political system. Believers also showed higher tolerance for misinformation and even openness to political violence.

Replacement Fears and Political Violence

A related study in Preventive Medicine Reports confirmed that belief in replacement narratives — combined with feelings of social or economic disadvantage — predicts higher support for political violence. White Americans who endorsed replacement thinking were more than twice as likely to justify violence to achieve political ends.

Social context mattered too: people living in highly homogenous (either white or non-white) neighborhoods were more prone to endorse violent responses than those in more racially mixed areas. Men with low income and women in non-white neighborhoods were particularly susceptible.

Moving Beyond Fear and Toward Fact

So what does this all mean for how we talk about — and respond to — immigration today?

The data paint a clear picture: immigrants are not driving crime. They contribute to economic growth and tend to have better mental health outcomes than native-born citizens. The fears fueling much of today’s anti-immigrant rhetoric are less about immigrants themselves and more about how uncertainty, social media, and deep-seated psychological factors shape public perception.

Recognizing this doesn’t mean ignoring legitimate concerns about managing immigration well. But it does mean we need to push back against fear-based narratives with fact-based understanding. It also highlights the importance of addressing the broader social and economic insecurities that make some people vulnerable to conspiracy theories and political extremism.

Ultimately, immigration has been — and continues to be — a central force in America’s story of growth and resilience. If we remember that history, and heed what the research tells us today, we can move closer to an immigration debate grounded in reality, not in fear. Go beyond the headlines…

