June 12, 2026

The Hidden Trade Behind the Administration’s Environmental Rollbacks

There is a particular kind of math happening in Washington right now, and it goes like this. Take something that belongs to all of us, call it a burden on industry, and hand it over. This week we watched the equation run twice in a single news cycle, once in the ocean and once in the forest.

On June 11, President Trump signed a proclamation reopening roughly 500,000 square miles of Pacific Ocean to commercial fishing, rolling back protections across three marine national monuments near Hawaii, Guam, and American Samoa, according to USA TODAY. The pitch is cheaper seafood and a stronger fishing industry. The White House summary argues the ban was “not necessary” because many of the species are migratory and already protected by other laws.

Here is what that framing skips. These monuments were created by a Republican, George W. Bush, and treated as ocean national parks ever since, because scientists consider protected waters some of the most effective tools we have for rebuilding threatened fish stocks, per the National Parks Conservation Association. And we have been here before. When the administration reopened a different Pacific monument in 2025, a federal court struck the move down by August, according to Earthjustice, which has already promised to sue again. So the “win” may not survive contact with a judge.

Now travel 2,700 miles inland, where the same logic is aimed at the trees. The administration’s proposed budget zeroes out all research and development funding for the U.S. Forest Service, and 56 of the agency’s 90 research stations have been identified for closure, according to NPR. One of them is a Seattle lab that built the real time smoke maps that governments, firefighters, and phone apps rely on when the air turns toxic. The Forest Service chief insists science is still a priority. His boss’s budget says otherwise.

The timing is the part that should stop us cold. The National Interagency Fire Center reports that nearly every western state faces above normal wildfire risk at some point this season, and the country has already burned nearly twice its 10-year-average for this point on the calendar. We are proposing to dismantle the people who study smoke and fire in the exact summer the West is forecast to choke on both.

Put the ocean and the forest side by side and the pattern comes into focus. This is less an environmental philosophy than a trade, and we are on one side of it whether we signed up or not. The benefits are immediate, narrow, and promised: a fishing harvest here, a trimmed budget line there. The costs are diffuse and arrive later. Depleted fisheries our kids inherit. Fire seasons we understand a little less each year because we defunded the understanding.

What makes this moment different from the usual fight over regulation is that the cuts target knowledge itself. You can argue about how many boats belong in a monument. It is harder to argue for knowing less about a fire that is already burning toward a town.

There is some good news worth holding onto. Congress, not the president, writes the final budget, and the Forest Service plan has drawn opposition from both parties, according to NPR. The fishing rollback faces the courts. None of this is settled.

So this is the moment to be loud. Call your representatives and ask where they stand on the Forest Service research budget before the fire maps go dark. Ask whether the seafood savings are worth fishing grounds that may never refill in our lifetimes. The commons only stays ours if we act like we own it. Go beyond the headlines…

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