June 13, 2025



Whether by design or coincidence, Washington, DC, will become the epicenter of political spectacle and protest this Saturday, June 14 — President Trump’s 79th birthday. As the president presides over a military parade through the nation’s capital, millions of Americans across all 50 states are expected to protest, as part of the No Kings movement. The parade, timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, will roll through the streets with an estimated $45 million display of military might — but it’s the expected wave of protests that is drawing even greater attention.

Organizers describe this as a moment to reject what they see as the Trump administration’s authoritarian tendencies and heavy-handed immigration enforcement, which in recent days have included the controversial use of National Guard troops and Marines in Los Angeles. More than 1,800 protests are planned nationwide, with groups mobilizing not just against the parade itself but in broader resistance to the militarization of democracy and what they call “billionaire-first politics.”

Protest organizers argue that the parade and troop deployments are part of a troubling trend toward centralizing federal power and normalizing military displays on U.S. streets. Organizers from Indivisible — one of the key groups backing No Kings — report that the June 14 demonstrations may surpass the scale of this spring’s Hands Off! protests, which drew an estimated 3.5 million people nationwide.

While the parade will display some 7 million pounds of military equipment through DC streets, protest organizers are intentionally keeping their demonstrations out of the Capitol’s core to avoid directly competing with the event. In a large Zoom call this week with more than 4,000 local organizers and marshals, No Kings leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful, disciplined presence.

Participants were coached on how to handle tense situations, including interactions with counterprotesters and law enforcement. The core message: deescalate, empathize, and avoid physical confrontation.

“We are here to reject authoritarianism and affirm that in America, we do not accept kings,” one organizer said.

The planned protests reflect rising concern over the administration’s recent domestic security measures. Trump’s decision to federalize the California National Guard and deploy Marines in Los Angeles, while legally limited to protecting federal assets, has drawn criticism from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legal scholars alike. Critics argue that such moves risk escalating tensions and may set a precedent for future military involvement in civilian matters.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has suggested that similar actions could follow in other states. In anticipation, governors in Texas and Missouri have already activated their own National Guard units ahead of planned demonstrations.

Reactions across the political spectrum remain sharply divided. Some Republican leaders warn of potential violence and have vowed to prosecute any lawbreaking. Meanwhile, Democratic officials, such as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the right to peaceful assembly.

Saturday’s events will test the country’s ability to balance competing principles: the federal government’s responsibility to maintain order and the constitutional rights of citizens to protest and speak out.

Legal experts have noted that the president’s current legal justification for using the National Guard—invoking federal statutes short of the Insurrection Act—sits in an unsettled legal gray area. Should violence break out and active-duty troops be called upon, it could set off a new round of legal and political battles.

Whether the weekend’s protests unfold peacefully or escalate will likely shape public perceptions of both the administration’s use of military force and the strength of organized political resistance.

For the millions expected to march under the No Kings banner, the message is clear: American democracy, in their view, must reject creeping authoritarianism — and that message will be delivered loudly on the streets, even as tanks and troops roll through Washington. Go beyond the headlines…

Most say Trump’s military parade is not a good use of government funds: Poll

Israel launches strike against Iran

On his 79th birthday, President Trump is getting a military parade – and millions of expected protesters

Frozen pizza sales could be a key indicator of a recession

The dark psychology of how people get drawn into cults

Is the plastic in your kitchen dangerous for your health

A popular climate website will be hobbled, after Trump administration eliminates entire staff

New app designed for gambling addiction recovery

Protesting Mexican teachers take over Chichén Itzá and other archeological sites

Trump administration tells immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela they have to leave