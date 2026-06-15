June 15, 2026

The People’s House Hosted a Smear, and the Crowd Cheered

There is a building in Washington that, on paper, belongs to every one of us. We do not get a key, and most of us will never step inside, but we pay for the lawn care, the light bill, and the salaries of nearly everyone who works there. On Sunday night, someone planted a 30-foot steel cage on our front yard and charged admission.

UFC Freedom 250 was billed as a tribute to the country’s coming 250th birthday. It landed, conveniently, on the president’s 80th. It was the first professional sporting event ever staged at the White House, and it drew more than 4,000 guests to the South Lawn, among them Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, cabinet officials and active duty troops, according to NBC News. Blue Angels and Thunderbirds roared overhead. A heavy bomber followed. A recruitment ad for the renamed Department of War ran during the broadcast. If you wanted one image of where power and spectacle have fused in this country, there it was, glowing on the lawn.

Then it got uglier. After heavyweight Josh Hokit beat Derrick Lewis, he walked over to hand the president a necklace and used his moment on the microphone to declare that “Michelle Obama is a man,” according to the Guardian. The claim is false, and old, and beneath even a cage fight. It was cheered. It was broadcast. It came from the grounds of the People’s House, with the president seated feet away.

Here is the line we keep getting told: not a dime of this was yours. The UFC says it covered the whole thing, a tab that runs north of $60 million, according to Time, and that it expects to lose around $30 million on the night. True enough. But “no taxpayer money” answers the wrong question. The UFC’s parent company called it an investment in “earned media” for its new home on Paramount+. And just days before the cameras rolled, the Justice Department signed off on Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery, according to Variety. When a company that just won a giant federal approval turns the president’s house into a free commercial, the cost is not measured in tax dollars. It is measured in access, and in who gets to buy a backdrop the rest of us only own in theory.

We are not split on this, either. Only 16% of us support holding the fights on White House grounds, while 46% called it inappropriate, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. A watchdog group sued to stop the event, calling it “deeply corrupt.” None of it mattered. The cage went up anyway.

It rarely stops at one spectacle. Last year a military parade rolled through Washington on the same June 14 birthday at a cost of roughly $30 million, according to The Hill. This year, cage fights and fireworks. The trend points one direction, toward a country where the machinery of the state gets rented out, year after year, as scenery for one man’s celebration.

The fights were a show. Justin Gaethje, a heavy underdog, stopped the undefeated Ilia Topuria after four brutal rounds to take the lightweight title, and every bout on the card ended in a knockout for the first time in the promotion’s history. Fine. Sports are sports.

But the lawn is not a venue. It is ours. The question worth sitting with is not who won the main event. It is whether we still recognize the building behind the cage, and whether we plan to do anything about it before the next birthday rolls around. Go beyond the headlines…

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