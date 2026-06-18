June 18, 2026

What Exactly Did We Win?

On Wednesday night, a candlelit dinner inside the Palace of Versailles, President Trump sat beside Emmanuel Macron, pen in hand, signing the document ending the war he started with Iran. It is the same palace where the 1919 treaty formally closed out World War I. Grand setting, grand symbolism. Meanwhile, back home, we are still staring at the receipts.

That is the gap worth sitting with this week. According to NBC News, Trump signed the 14-point memorandum of understanding late Wednesday, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed his copy separately. The deal halts military operations, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, lifts US sanctions, and gives both sides 60 days to negotiate something permanent. Iran reaffirms, again, that it will not build a nuclear weapon. Macron called it an important step that will soon lower energy prices, according to Politico.

Here is what nobody at that dinner had to think about. The war that just ended cost us, and not in the abstract. According to NPR, Moody’s Analytics estimates the conflict has already cost American consumers and taxpayers roughly $132 billion. The first week alone reportedly ran taxpayers upward of $11 billion, according to Time. Gasoline that averaged just under $3 a gallon when the fighting began on Feb. 28 climbed as high as $4.56, according to AAA figures cited by NPR. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that, as of June 15, the average household had paid an extra $397.45 because of the war, a figure it projects will hit $712.32 by the end of summer if prices hold.

It did not stop at the pump. According to NPR, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage climbed to 6.52%, adding about $110 a month to the payment on a $400,000 home. Inflation crept up too, with the Consumer Price Index reaching 3.3% on an annual basis this spring, the highest in nearly two years, according to CBS News. The World Bank cut its 2026 global growth forecast to 2.5%, the lowest since the pandemic. We did not get a vote on any of that. We just got the bill.

So the real question is not whether the signing looked impressive. It is whether the whole thing was worth it. On that, even Washington cannot agree. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it “one of the biggest American disasters,” saying Trump started the war, did not know how to finish it, and capitulated to Tehran, according to CNN. Senator Elizabeth Warren said she understood how Iran wins in the deal but could not see how it helps one single American family, according to CNN. And this was not only Democrats. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy called the war “the worst foreign policy blunder in decades,” according to ABC News.

Trump sees it differently. At 4:42 a.m. after flying home, he posted that critics who think he was not tough enough are “jealous, bad people, or stupid,” pointing to a record stock market and falling oil prices, according to ABC News. Maybe prices do keep dropping. The deal requires Iran to let commercial ships move through Hormuz again, the chokepoint that carries roughly one fifth of the world’s oil, according to NBC News. That touches every gallon we buy.

But cheaper gas in July does not erase what we already spent, and it does not explain why we were in this war at all. The memorandum even commits us to backing a reconstruction fund for Iran worth at least $300 billion, according to NPR. We financed the damage, and now we may help finance the rebuild.

So as the celebrations roll out, ask the question the guests at Versailles never had to. What exactly did we win? And in November, when we settle up, will we remember who handed us the tab? Go beyond the headlines…

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