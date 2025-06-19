June 19, 2025

Polls are a measure of a collective’s feelings for a particular subject. If that subject happens to be a person, polls measure the popularity of that person among the masses. Who doesn’t want to be popular? Recent polls for our current president are showing a steady decline in people’s feelings for the direction and handling of the nation’s issues. Being a narcissist, this poor showing has to be more than an annoyance for him — but it’s only going to get worse. A new Pew study finds that it’s not just US residents souring on the state of the US. — the global view is turning bleak, too.

According to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey of more than 28,000 people across 24 countries, international confidence in Donald Trump is alarmingly low. In 19 of the countries polled, a majority of respondents said they lacked confidence in his leadership on world affairs. Trump fared poorly on nearly every major global issue—from climate change and U.S.-China relations to the war in Ukraine and international economics.

What’s more, the U.S. image overall has taken a hit in 15 nations since just last year, with notable drops in Canada, Sweden, Poland, and even neighboring Mexico. One possible reason: the way Trump is perceived personally. Across the board, large majorities see him as arrogant and dangerous. Fewer believe he’s honest, diplomatic, or understands complex problems—yet he’s still seen as a “strong leader” in many nations, a paradox that’s especially pronounced in right-leaning or populist circles.

Ideological leanings continue to influence perceptions of Trump. In Europe, for instance, support for far-right populist parties closely correlates with confidence in Trump. This pattern extends globally, from Netanyahu supporters in Israel to Bolsonaro backers in Brazil. But even in these nations, the support is far from universal—and the gender gap is real: men are consistently more likely than women to view Trump favorably.

On the international stage, Trump’s ratings are still higher than those of Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping but fall behind Emmanuel Macron of France. And while some countries—like Israel and Nigeria—have grown more favorable toward the U.S., the overall trend points downward.

Add to that the fact that nearly two-thirds of global respondents believe the U.S. is wracked by intense partisan conflict, and about half say American democracy isn’t functioning well, and it becomes clear: the U.S. is facing not just a crisis of domestic confidence but a reputational challenge abroad. For a president who thrives on admiration, that’s not just a poll—it’s a problem. Go beyond the headlines…

