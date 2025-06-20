June 20, 2025

MAGA and most of its leaders have shown they don’t think things through very thoroughly. Take for example undocumented immigrants. MAGA’s rabid racism, bias and discrimination towards nonwhite immigrants is being fulfilled by this administration’s subjective enforcement of immigration laws. Though the promise was to only pick up, detain and deport criminal undocumented immigrants, the reality is far different. The act of enforcement has become almost criminal in and of itself. Why would federal agents, acting on behalf of the government, apprehending people in broad daylight in front of countless witnesses, represent the government in covert attire, drive unmarked cars and mask themselves? Yes, they could be protecting their identity from tech savvy activists, who could trace who they are, but that threat seems lower than their official objective — to stoke fear. And that fear is working.

Across the country, immigrants—many of them with legal status—are hiding. Not because they’ve done something wrong, but because the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdowns have created an atmosphere so threatening, so indiscriminately punitive, that even those with proper documentation fear being swept up in the chaos. A new report paints a sobering picture of what that fear is doing—not just to immigrant communities, but to the U.S. economy at large.

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) steps up workplace raids in cities like Los Angeles and rural towns across Texas and Louisiana, immigrant workers are disappearing from job sites. Fields, factories, and restaurants are going quiet—not from lack of demand, but from a shortage of people willing to risk showing up. Even legal residents are staying home, terrified they might get caught up in a raid or misidentified.

This fear has ripple effects. Crops go unpicked. Restaurant kitchens run short-staffed. Construction sites stall. And business owners—from conservative farmers in Georgia to restaurant managers in California—are beginning to sound the alarm. They’re not talking about politics. They’re talking about survival. Their workers aren’t showing up. Their businesses are at risk.

And here’s the deeper problem: undocumented immigrants, while politically polarizing, are economically essential. They make up nearly 10% of the American workforce. In agriculture and construction alone, they are more than a quarter of the labor force. Many pay taxes—billions in federal income and Social Security contributions each year—without ever being eligible for the benefits they help fund.

Now, as raids intensify and workers vanish, a quiet reckoning is building. Experts warn that the Trump administration’s “enforcement-first” approach may create labor shortages that could kneecap key sectors of the economy, including agriculture, hospitality, and manufacturing. Beyond that, it’s upending lives and communities, pushing people—many who have lived in the U.S. for decades—into the shadows.

What’s especially troubling is the whiplash in enforcement tactics. One day, the administration tells ICE to avoid farms and hotels. The next, it reverses course. Amid these reversals, families are left wondering if their breadwinner will return home, and employers are left unsure if they’ll have a workforce tomorrow. The result? A chilling, unpredictable environment where fear becomes the default.

This isn’t just about politics anymore. It’s about pragmatism. About whether we, as a country, can square nativist rhetoric with economic reality. Because what’s unfolding isn’t a controlled enforcement campaign—it’s a widespread disruption of daily life, commerce, and community.

And while President Trump continues to target sanctuary cities and threaten mass deportations, the real cost may not be seen in headlines but in the empty chairs at job sites, the unharvested fields, and the families torn apart—not just physically, but economically.

In the end, the administration’s tactics raise a crucial question: Is this about national security, or national sabotage? Because the economy won’t wait for an answer—and neither will the American dream, now slipping further out of reach for millions, documented or not. Go beyond the headlines…

