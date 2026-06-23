June 23, 2026

Social Security, SNAP and Nursing Homes Face Cuts as Senior Homelessness Rises

We just watched the oldest president in our history blow out 80 candles. And a few miles from a UFC birthday bash, an 82-year-old woman did the math on whether her grocery money stretches to the end of the month. Those two scenarios, happening at the same time in this country, say something uncomfortable. Gray hair in power has not translated into protection for the rest of us who are aging without a cushion.

Donald Trump turned 80 on June 14, and the people who write our laws skew old too. But age at the top has not bought security at the bottom. If anything, the safety net millions of us will lean on is fraying right when we need it most.

Start with the check most of us count on either now or in the future. Social Security’s own trustees now project that the retirement trust fund runs dry in late 2032, which would trigger an automatic 22% cut to everyone’s benefits unless Congress acts, according to the 2026 Trustees Report. That is not a distant abstraction, because more than 60 million people already rely on its retirement and survivor benefits. And rather than shoring it up, Washington moved the reckoning closer. A senior tax break tucked into the big tax and spending law Trump signed in 2025 will drain roughly $170 billion from the program through 2034, according to the Tax Policy Center, by cutting the very revenue that keeps it solvent. Thinner immigration makes the hole deeper. For the first time in at least half a century, more people left the country than arrived in 2025, according to the Brookings Institution, and many of those departing workers were paying payroll taxes toward benefits they would never collect.

Now think about care. In December 2025 the administration rescinded a rule that would have set minimum staffing standards at nursing homes taking Medicare or Medicaid money, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania had estimated that standard could prevent roughly 13,000 deaths a year. At the same time, the people who do the bathing, lifting and feeding are getting harder to find. One in three home care workers is an immigrant, according to KFF, and the crackdown is thinning their ranks just as demand climbs.

The squeeze reaches the kitchen and the mailbox too. The 2025 law cut federal funding for SNAP, which helps more than 6 million people 65 and older buy groceries, and pushed costs onto states that may not absorb them. Medicaid cuts threaten the at-home care most of us would choose over a facility. The damage is already visible. While homelessness fell for most age groups between 2024 and 2025, it climbed for people 65 and up, with nearly 45,000 seniors unhoused, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Here is the part we cannot look away from. The population of older Americans grew 13% from 2020 to 2024, according to the elder law scholars who flagged these trends in The Conversation, yet the programs built to catch us keep getting quietly trimmed. We are not asking for charity. We paid in. The senators we elect this November will be sitting in their seats when that 2032 cut lands, so the question for every candidate is blunt. What is your plan to keep the promise? If they cannot answer, we already know what their silence will cost us. Go beyond the headlines…

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