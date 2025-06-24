June 24, 2025

Turns out, you can’t legislate away reality.

Despite bans, restrictions, and the relentless efforts of anti-abortion politicians and activists since the fall of Roe v. Wade, abortion in the U.S. hasn’t vanished. In fact, it’s increased. A new report by the Society of Family Planning reveals that 1.14 million abortions were performed in 2024—the highest number in recent years—fueled in large part by the rise of telehealth and the quiet power of shield laws protecting clinicians.

While in-person abortions declined slightly, the report found that 25% of abortions by the end of 2024 were provided via telehealth—a dramatic jump from just 5% in mid-2022. That’s not happening by accident. Shield laws in states supportive of reproductive rights are allowing doctors to legally offer medication abortion to patients in states where the procedure is banned or heavily restricted.

The monthly average of abortions provided under those shield laws hit 12,330 by the end of last year, making it clear that telehealth isn’t just filling a gap—it’s becoming a critical lifeline. But with that growth comes new battles. Anti-abortion groups, now largely shut out of statehouse victories, are shifting their focus to dismantling telehealth access, labeling it “junk science” and lobbying to roll back protections.

Still, the numbers speak for themselves: bans may pass, clinics may close, but access to reproductive care—especially through telehealth—is proving far more resilient than its opponents hoped. Go beyond the headlines…

