June 25, 2025

News that this administration authorized the bombing of three targets in Iran, in an effort to deter the regime’s goal of creating a nuclear weapon, fell like the proverbial bombshell on the ears of everyone who learned of this covert move—as much as the actual bombs themselves. Yet, probably none more so than one segment of Americans: young men.

For this generation, the idea of another U.S. military conflict halfway around the world doesn’t evoke the chest-thumping patriotism of previous eras. In fact, polls show the opposite. According to recent surveys, young men—especially those under 30—are approaching the escalating situation with Iran with hesitation, skepticism, and a growing distaste for American military intervention.

A new Young Men Research Project (YMRP) survey conducted just before the strikes showed only modest support for U.S.-backed regime change in Iran among 18- to 29-year-old men, with 39% in favor, 27% opposed, and a notable 34% unsure. But that uncertainty only deepened after the bombs dropped. A separate Economist/YouGov poll conducted after the strikes revealed that just 16% of young adults supported U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, with a majority opposed.

This generational reluctance toward war isn’t new, but it’s more pronounced now than in past conflicts. Where overwhelming majorities supported U.S. action in Afghanistan post-9/11 or in the early days of the Iraq War, today’s young voters—many of whom have no direct memory of those events—are far more cautious.

The reasons are layered. Economically, younger Americans facing financial hardship are significantly less likely to support military action. Culturally, they’ve inherited skepticism born from decades of drawn-out conflicts and unclear victories. Even among those who voted for Trump in 2024—many driven more by his “tough guy” image than any coherent foreign policy vision—there’s growing unease.

Perhaps most telling, Trump’s approval among young men has plunged 44 points since the start of his second term. As the Iran situation unfolds, his image as an “American badass” risks being overshadowed by fears of yet another costly, ambiguous war—a prospect that, for many young men today, hits closer to home than the distant battlefield. Go beyond the headlines…

How Young Men Feel About Potential US War With Iran

