June 25, 2026

He Gave Up a Win to Make It Harder for Us to Vote

We do not usually think of a housing bill as a hostage. But this week the president treated one like a bargaining chip.

On Wednesday, Trump abruptly canceled a planned signing of bipartisan legislation meant to bring down housing costs, announcing he would sign it only after Congress passed the SAVE America Act, according to NPR. His own party would have gotten the win. He handed it back anyway. The same fixation has already sunk the renewal of a surveillance tool and nearly wrecked Republican efforts to fund immigration enforcement, NPR reports.

What makes that worth pausing on is the timing. The very week the president was trading away a popular bill to force through a voting overhaul, a new survey found that a majority of us now believe there are grounds to remove him from office. According to the June Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll, 53% of Americans say there are grounds for Congress to impeach Trump, including 40% who say “yes, definitely,” while 39% say there are not. The poll surveyed 2,087 adults from June 17 to 22 and carries a margin of error of about 2.2 percentage points.

The reasons people gave were not scattered or vague. Asked in their own words, 30% pointed to corruption and enriching himself, and another 30% named abuse of power, things like defying court orders and turning the Justice Department against his enemies, per Strength In Numbers. One in five, 20%, cited the war in Iran and the fact that he bombed another country without asking Congress. Smaller shares named his felony record and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, each at 16%.

Now set that against what the SAVE America Act would do. It would require documentary proof of citizenship to register, and according to a 2025 University of Maryland study cited by NPR, roughly 21.3 million eligible voters, about 1 in 10, say they do not have or cannot quickly find those records. It would force states to hand their complete voter rolls to the Department of Homeland Security. It would create new criminal penalties for the election officials who run our voting. And it rests, as NPR notes, on the false claim that noncitizens vote in numbers large enough to swing elections, something the Bipartisan Policy Center and election experts say is extremely rare.

Read those two stories together and a throughline appears. A president a majority believes has abused power is spending his leverage to make it harder for us to vote. The case for impeachment that voters describe is, at its heart, a worry about a leader who treats limits as optional. The voting bill is that same worry written into law. He even tried to impose proof of citizenship by executive order, an effort a federal court permanently blocked on Wednesday, according to NPR.

None of this means impeachment is near. A Republican House will not impeach a Republican president, and the SAVE Act still lacks the 60 votes it needs in the Senate. But the distance between what a majority of us believe and what Congress is willing to do is the real story heading into the midterms.

The honest question is not whether the president has earned the doubt. A majority of us have already answered that. The question is whether we will still have a clear, unobstructed way to register that verdict at the ballot box. That answer is being written right now, and we should all notice who is holding the pen. Go beyond the headlines…

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