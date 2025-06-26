June 26, 2025

It used to be we would smugly look at the low birth rates in China and know that the clock was ticking for their quest of world dominance. After all, a nation needs high birth rates to fuel its military, its economy, and its long-term stability. But we can’t be as smug anymore.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows America is quietly slipping into the same demographic dilemma. The country’s population is aging fast, with the number of adults over 65 climbing by 3.1% in just the past year, reaching over 61 million. Meanwhile, the number of children under 18 is shrinking, down to 73.1 million—a subtle but significant 0.2% dip.

It’s a trend that’s been brewing for decades. In 2004, kids made up 25% of the U.S. population. Today, they account for just over 21%, while older adults have grown from 12.4% to 18% of the total. And in many parts of the country, especially rural areas, older adults already outnumber children entirely.

Falling birth rates are at the heart of this shift. The U.S. fertility rate is projected to hover around 1.6 births per woman for the next 30 years—well below the 2.1 rate needed to maintain a stable population without immigration.

Why are fewer Americans having kids? It’s complicated. Experts point to economic insecurity, high living costs, changing cultural norms, and better access to contraception. “People are more cautious and ambivalent about whether they will actually have children,” says Karen Guzzo, director of the Carolina Population Center. Many young adults, she notes, delay parenthood due to uncertainty about the future—and some never get around to it at all.

The implications go beyond the family unit. An aging population and shrinking workforce mean mounting pressure on Social Security, strained healthcare systems, and a potential slowdown in economic innovation. “Today’s babies are tomorrow’s labor force,” explains Siobhan O’Keefe, an economics professor at Davidson College. Without enough workers paying into the system, social safety nets weaken.

The issue has caught the attention of the White House. President Trump, who previously took credit for a small bump in birth rates during his first term, is pushing aggressive policies to reverse the decline. His administration has proposed a $5,000 “baby bonus” for new parents, expanded access to IVF, and even directed federal transportation funding toward communities with higher marriage and birth rates.

But experts warn that financial incentives alone won’t solve the problem. As Phillip Levine of Wellesley College puts it, “Raising children today is harder than it used to be.” Real solutions, he argues, require tackling deeper economic challenges like job security, affordable housing, and family-friendly work environments.

In other words, the U.S. faces the same demographic crossroads as many of its global competitors—and smugness won’t fix it. The clock is ticking for us too. Go beyond the headlines…

