June 30, 2026

What the Supreme Court’s Birthright Ruling Would Actually Do

For more than a century, a single sheet of paper has quietly opened almost every door in American life. A birth certificate gets a newborn a Social Security number. Later it unlocks a passport, a first job, a mortgage, a voter registration, a spot in the military. Most of us never think about it. Today, the Supreme Court could change what that piece of paper means for every baby born on American soil, including the ones born to us.

The justices are expected to rule in Trump v. Barbara, the case testing President Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship. Roughly 3.6 million children are born in American hospitals every year, according to ABC News, and for all of them the birth certificate alone has been proof enough that they belong here.

The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 to settle the citizenship of formerly enslaved people, says it plainly. Everyone born here and subject to our laws is a citizen. The Supreme Court agreed back in 1898, in a case called Wong Kim Ark, ruling that a child born on our soil was a citizen no matter where his parents came from. Congress wrote the same promise into federal law in 1940. So this is not some loophole. It is the settled meaning of the Constitution, affirmed again and again for well over a century.

The administration wants to read one phrase, “subject to the jurisdiction,” in a brand new way, arguing that children of undocumented parents and even temporary visa holders do not count. The president calls the current policy a “scam.” But here is the part that rarely makes the headline. Ending birthright citizenship would not shrink the undocumented population. It would grow it. Researchers at the Migration Policy Institute and Penn State project that the change would add 2.7 million people to the unauthorized population by 2045 and 5.4 million by 2075, because roughly 255,000 babies a year would be born here without American citizenship, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

So what happens next depends entirely on nine people. If the Court sides with the president, the birth certificate stops being proof of anything. Federal agencies would have to check a newborn’s parents before granting a passport or benefits, according to ABC News, which means every new parent, citizen or not, inherits the paperwork. Some children would be born stateless, eligible for deportation before they can crawl. And Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned in April that the same logic could later be used to strip citizenship from people already born here.

If the Court sides with the families, the promise holds, and something quieter happens too. We find out whether a conservative majority, three of them appointed by this very president, will still tell him no. That answer matters far beyond immigration.

The administration leans hard on “birth tourism,” the image of wealthy foreigners flying in to collect a passport. Yet that practice accounts for maybe 26,000 births a year, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a sliver of the millions born here. We are being asked to rewrite the Constitution to chase a problem that barely exists.

This was never really about other people’s babies. It is about whether the rules that protect the smallest among us can be rewritten by a single signature. The Court will tell us today. The question we should sit with is simpler. If a birth certificate no longer means you belong, what does? Go beyond the headlines…

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